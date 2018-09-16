Bigg Boss: From Rakhi Sawant to Zubair Khan, all the troublemakers ever

Bigg Boss house has been hosting people with unique character traits Bigg Boss house has been hosting people with unique character traits

Bigg Boss will go air tonight. The shrieking voices, over-the-top drama topped with a pinch of rona-dhona will be playing on your television screens for the next three months. Well, this is what India’s most watched television show thrives on since its inception in 2006. Controversies and chaos are the two words that have and will define this Salman Khan hosted show always.

While this time Bigg Boss is being promoted as a ‘vichitra’ season, the previous seasons were no less ‘vichitra’. With a mix of celebrities from different walks of life as its contestants, this TV reality show has never failed to amuse us. Though everyone comes with an agenda of being in the news, there have been some contestants who have left all flabbergasted with their antics inside the house.

Before we get to know the name of contestants entering the Bigg Boss house this year, here’s looking back at all the troublemakers of the show.

Rakhi Sawant: Bigg Boss 1

The queen of controversies Rakhi Sawant created much hue and cry in the house over her coffee mug. Yes, you read that right. Her point of contention was her mug. But she didn’t stop here as she was much aware of the hit formula of grabbing eyeballs. Later, during her stay, she got into a battle of words with co-contestant Kashmeera Shah and went to the extent of commenting on her personal life.

Raja Choudhary: Bigg Boss 2

Not just inside the Bigg Boss house, Raja Choudhary, ex-husband of Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame Shweta Tiwari, also created a ruckus outside the house as well. His short-tempered nature landed him in many troubles and he even tried to jump off the boundary wall of Bigg Boss house. However, his fights with fellow contestants brought entertainment to the viewers as Raja ended up as the first runner-up of the show.

KRK – Kamaal Rashid Khan: Bigg Boss 3

For those who watched the third season of Bigg Boss and even for those who didn’t watch it, Kamaal R Khan is a name known to all. The self-proclaimed critic participated in the show with the likes of Vindu Dara Singh, Shamita Shetty, Rohit Verma and Sherlyn Chopra. First, he claimed the house to be a very small one in comparison to the one he owns and declared it a misfit for him to live in. Later he was asked to leave the house as he threw a water bottle on Rohit Verma during an argument.

Dolly Bindra: Bigg Boss 4

The loud-mouthed Dolly Bindra created havoc inside the Bigg Boss house. Her screeching voice became intolerable not only for the housemates but also for the viewers. Her frequent squabbles with Shweta Tiwari and Samir Soni became the talking point of the show and it was because of her that Bigg Boss 4 is counted as the most violent season.

Akashdeep Sehgal: Bigg Boss 5

Contestants irking their fellow contestants is a common survival strategy in Bigg Boss. But television actor Akashdeep Sehgal took it a step forward with his own game plan. He got into a war of words with the host Salman Khan. On the show, he was the one who sat back and watched the drama unfold after he created misunderstandings between people.

Imam Siddique: Bigg Boss 6

“Time Out”. If you are an ardent follower of Bigg Boos, then this phrase will immediately remind you of stylist Imam Siddique who after making the lives of his co-contestants a living hell, took up a war with Salman. Trying to shut up Salman while he was giving him a piece of his mind, Imam mouthed the words, “Salman Bhai time out” and this definitely irked the Bhaijaan of Bollywood and he gave it back to him in his own words.

Kushal Tandon: Bigg Boss 7

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan shared a sweet bond during their stay in the Bigg Boss house

TV actor Kushal Tandon, after a point, refused to abide by any rules of the Bigg Boss house. He tried to jump off the wall of the house, refused to wear the mic and even got violent with Andy after he passed an obscene comment on then-girlfriend Gauahar Khan. Not only this, he raised voice against Salman’s partial behaviour towards Kajol’s sister Tanisha Mukherjee and Armaan Kohli. However, his unruly behaviour made him walk out of the show.

Karishma Tanna: Bigg Boss 8

Opinionated to the core, Karishma Tanna locked horns with audiences’ favourite Gautam Gulati. She tried her best to get Gautam disqualified from the show but failed miserably. Karishma not giving away her makeup kit became the most talked point of the eighth season of the show. Even Salman Khan pulled her up for her ways of doing things.

Swami Om: Bigg Boss 10

The self-proclaimed godman Swami Om created as many controversies outside the Bigg Boss house as he created inside it. From claiming to have caused natural disasters to peeing in the kitchen, the self-styled godman did it all for gaining attention. He even threatened to sabotage the finale of Bigg Boss 10 and beat Salman Khan black and blue. Though he entered the house as a commoner but Swami Om walked out as the most controversial contestant the show ever hosted.

Zubair Khan: Bigg Boss 11

In season 11, commoner Zubair Khan often used obscene language and offended the female contestants of the show. On being advised to mend his ways by Salman, he got into a war of words with the host and refused to listen to anyone in the house. Later, he even allegedly tried to commit suicide inside the house after which he had to be taken to the hospital. He took offence in Salman’s grilling session and filed a complaint against the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, where he mentioned that Salman threatened him that he would not be able to work in the industry anymore.

