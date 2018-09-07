After Bigg Boss, Roop, Bepannaah and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka get new time slots

Bigg Boss promises to be ‘vichitra’ this season. Bigg Boss promises to be ‘vichitra’ this season.

With Bigg Boss 12 all set to kickstart next week, Colors has decided to make some major programming changes. The popular reality show will now air at 9 pm on weekdays instead of 10:30 pm. Earlier, only Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar aired at 9 pm. And the development has also led to the shift in timings for Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Bepannaah and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

A source exclusively shared with indianexpress.com, “The channel decided that Bigg Boss should air at an earlier timeslot to reach out to a bigger audience. The dailies are doing well and already have a committed audience. So from September 17, Roop will air at 10 pm, Bepannaah at 10:30 pm and Silsila at 11 pm.”

Roop starring Shashank Vyas and Donal Bisht breaks gender stereotypes with its storyline. While Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda enthrall audience with their love story in Bepannaah, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka talks about the bold concept of finding love outside marriage. It stars Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles.

Viacom 18 COO Raj Nayak announced the new timing of Bigg Boss last night. He posted on Twitter, “#BreakingNews This season of the biggest Reality show on Indian Television #BiggBoss12 to be telecast at 9 PM on all days @ColorsTV! @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @PanasonicIndia.”

The announcement has created furor among fans, who are worried about the fate of their favourite shows. The source added that the channel is sure of not taking any of the three shows off air at the moment.

Unlike the previous years, Bigg Boss 12 has been preponed to September. The Colors’ flagship reality show promises to be ‘vichitra’ this season. Host Salman Khan will welcome jodis, who would be locked in the house for 100 days. The season was launched in Goa on Tuesday, where makers introduced Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa as the first celebrity couple.

As per sources Dipika Kakar has also signed on the dotted lines to enter the controversial reality show. But the Sasural Simar Ka actor will be on the show sans husband Shoaib Ibrahim. At the premiere night, Salman will be pairing up single contestants before they enter the house. As per the buzz, Karanvir Bohra, Srishti Rode and Neha Pendse have also been confirmed by the makers.

