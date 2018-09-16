What is Bigg Boss? A look back at the previous seasons and its winners

Over the years a lot has changed in Bigg Boss. Over the years a lot has changed in Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss and its popularity needs no introduction but still if anyone is wondering what this show is all about and also needs a recap of the previous eleven seasons of Bigg Boss, we are here to help. Bigg Boss is said to be Indian television’s most controversial show and its 12th season will go air tonight. The show airs on Colors channel and it follows the Big Brother format, which was first developed by Endemol in the Netherlands.

What actually happens in Bigg Boss:

In the show, a number of contestants are locked inside the Bigg Boss house. All the housemates are isolated from the rest of the world. While they are made to perform and do all the household chores themselves, each week they face nominations which leads to eviction on the basis of public vote. In the final week, the winner is the person who gets the maximum votes and has lived in the house for the longest phase. Housemates are overseen by a mysterious person known as ‘Bigg Boss’, whose only presence in the house is through his voice.

The show began way back in 2006 and over the years a lot has changed in Bigg Boss. Hence, keeping track of all the celebrities on Bigg Boss must be a challenge for you. Thus, we are here with the highlights of all previous seasons. Scroll on.

Bigg Boss 1

Rahul Roy won the first season of Bigg Boss.

Winner: Rahul Roy

Famous participants: Rakhi Sawant, Ravi Kishan, Carol Gracias, Amit Sadh, Baba Sehgal, Deepak Tijori, Anupama Verma, Kashmira Shah and Bobby Darling.

Remembered for: Motormouth Rakhi Sawant’s constant catfights with Kashmira Shah. Even the silly fight Rakhi had with actor Amit Sadh over a mug!

Bigg Boss 2

Winner: Ashutosh Kaushik

Famous participants: Jade Goody, Diana Hayden, Monica Bedi, Payal Rohatgi, Rahul Mahajan, Raja Choudhary, Sambhavana Seth and Zulfi Syed.

Remembered for: The famous love triangle between Payal, Rahul and Monica. Remember the swimming pool episode? Also the chemistry of Raja and Sambhavana, who allegedly even kissed during the show.

Bigg Boss 3

Vindu Dara Singh took home the coveted Bigg Boss trophy in the third season of the show.

Winner: Vindu Dara Singh

Famous participants: KRK, Shamita Shetty, Tanaaz and Bakhtiyaar Irani, Rohit Verma, Sherlyn Chopra, Raju Srivastav, Poonam Dhillon, Claudia Ciesla and Pravesh Rana.

Remembered for: KRK threw a bottle at Rohit and was thrown out of the house for violence. However, he soon returned as a changed man full of apologies! Also, Shamita Shetty quitting the show mid-way due to sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding.

Bigg Boss 4

Veena Malik's very public affair with Ashmit Patel was the talk of the town.

Winner: Shweta Tiwari

Famous participants: Ashmit Patel, Veena Malik, Dolly Bindra Aanchal Kumar, Manoj Tiwari, Samir Soni, Sara Khan and Rahul Bhatt, along with Khali and Pamela Anderson as guests.

Remembered for: The famous messages between Ashmit and Veena who waited for the night to get intimate. Also Sara Khan’s made-up wedding to then boyfriend Ali Merchant to get TRPs. Not to miss the mayhem called Dolly Bindra, and her ‘baap pe mat jaana’ brawl with Manoj Tiwari over a few eggs in the kitchen. Oh yes, even her rowdy physical clash with Shweta, leaving the latter with bruises!

Bigg Boss 5

Sunny Leone caused an instant stir when she appeared in the fifth season of the television reality show.

Winner: Juhi Parmar

Famous participants: Sunny Leone, Pooja Misrra, Shakti Kapoor, Pooja Bedi, Raageshwari, Mahek Chahal, Akashdeep Saigal and Siddharth Bhardwaj.

Remembered for: Pooja ‘spare me’ Missra picking up fights with all the housemates. When she slammed a door on the face of Sidharth, things went out of hand. Also, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt walking inside the house and offering Sunny her debut film Jism 2. And Akashdeep aka Sky’s big fight with Mahek and when he openly accused host Salman Khan of favouritism.

Bigg Boss 6

Imam Siddique and Urvashi Dholakia in Bigg Boss 6.

Winner: Urvashi Dholakia

Famous participants: Navjot Singh Sidhu, Imam Siddique, Sapna Bhavnani, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Paul, Aashka Goradia, Sayantani Ghosh and Sana Khan.

Remembered for: The male version of Rakhi Sawant, we call him Imam Siddique. His infamous face-off with Urvashi. He was so weird that he wore a body suit after one particular fight and even claimed that Salman owed him money! Also, Sapna’s remark that Salman was a ‘serial woman-beater’. The newly separated couple Delnaaz and Rajiv, trying to escape each other’s gaze the entire time.

Bigg Boss 7

Gauahar Khan and Kushal tandon 's love story became the talking point of Bigg Boss 7.

Winner: Gauahar Khan

Famous participants: Kushal Tandon, Tanisha Mukherjee, Armaan Kohli, VJ Andy, Pratyusha Banerjee, Kamya Punjabi, Sangram Singh, Elli Avram, Sofia Hayat, Ajaz Khan and Hazel Keech.

Remembered for: Kushal-Gauahar’s and Tanisha-Armaan’s blossoming romance. Salman’s openly biased behaviour towards Tanisha and his favourite Elli. Kushal’s big fight with Andy which lead to his eviction. Armaan hitting Sofia accidentally and Sofia filing a police complaint against him outside the house.

Bigg Boss 8

Winner: Gautam Gulati

Famous participants: Karishma Tanna, Upen Patel, Diandra Soares, Arya Babbar, Minissha Lamba, Puneet Issar, Ali Quli Mirza, Dimpy Ganguli and Sushant Divgikar.

Remembered for: Gautam and Diandra’s under the sheet intimacy and Diandra allegedly getting pregnant during the show. Another romance which got the name ‘Upma’, though Karishma and Upen couldn’t sustain it for long outside the house. Arya’s confessions that he and Minissha were exes. Ali’s attempts at escaping the house when Sonali Raut slapped him. Plus the mirchi episode between Karishma and Gautam.

Bigg Boss 9

Prince Narula won the ninth season of Bigg Boss

Winner: Prince Narula

Famous participants: Rimi Sen, Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai, Mandana Karimi, Yuvika Chaudhary, Aman Verma, Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira, Rishabh Sinha, Priya Malik, Nora Fatehi.

Remembered for: Two major real life romances — Suyyash-Kishwer and Keith-Rochelle. Prince first tried to woo Yuvika and after her eviction, his love story with Nora began. Also Rishabh’s everyday fierce challenges to Prince. Kishwer’s spitting episode and when she became a dog. A stone-figure in the house called Rimi Sen who disappointed audience and Salman alike!

Bigg Boss 10

Bigg Boss 10 was the first season to have commoners inside the house

Winner: Manveer Gurjar

Famous participants: Swami Om, Lopamudra Raut, Manveer Gurjar, Gaurav Chopra, Monalisa, Bani J, Nitibha Kaul, Priyanka Jagga

Remembered for: Bigg Boss 10 was the first time a new twist came in the show’s format. It was the first time ‘Indiawale’ or common people were made to stay with some known faces of the industry. There were lots of fights and dramas and the one contestant who can be remembered for years to come was the self-proclaimed baba Swami Om.

Bigg Boss 11

Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan shared the screen space in television reality show Bigg Boss 11.

Winner: Shilpa Shinde

Famous Participants: Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Zubair Khan, Hiten Tejwani

Remembered for: Hosting the commoners for the second time, Bigg Boss house yet again saw a lot of planning and plotting. Mastermind Vikas Gupta managed to enter the finale with his tactics and manipulation but the actual fight was between the ladies of the house Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. At the end, it was Shilpa Shinde’s simplicity which touched the heart of the audience and she walked away with the winner’s trophy.

Now be ready for a whole new set of drama in Bigg Boss 12 with celebrities, commoners and the ‘vichitra jodi’ element of the latest season.

