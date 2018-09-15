Follow Us:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Bigg Boss Outhouse LIVE UPDATES: Mital, Roshmi, Surbhi and Kriti appeal for votes

Bigg Boss Outhouse: Bigg Boss fans can use the Voot app to vote for contestants they want to see in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 15, 2018 2:17:29 pm
Bigg Boss Outhouse Bigg Boss Outhouse is currently streaming on Voot.

This year, Colors will allow Bigg Boss fans to choose contestants they want to see in the house. Starting today from 1 pm, viewers can use the Voot app to vote for their favourites from among selected contestants who will be performing tasks to gather votes.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12: Contestants in Bigg Boss Outhouse to seek votes from the audience to enter Salman’s show

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “There would be a couple of pairs who will be put in the outhouse of the Bigg Boss 12 house. These contestants would have to perform some tasks every hour, on the basis of which viewers can vote for them. The entire process will happen a day before the premiere on September 15. The ones who will get maximum votes will be welcomed by host Salman Khan into the house.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss Outhouse.

14:17 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Where to watch Bigg Boss Outhouse?

You can watch Bigg Boss Outhouse on the Voot app or website.

13:58 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Footage queen

Roshmi Banik makes a lengthy appeal. She keeps roaming around the main camera. Mital Joshi, Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma take potshots at footage queen Roshmi.

13:56 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Mital's appeal

Mital Joshi says she doesn't react unnecessarily. The make-up artist from Kolkata adds that it was her dream to be in Bigg Boss and requests for support to make her dream come true.

13:50 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Roshmi's appeal

Roshmi Banik talks about her struggle in life. The businesswoman adds that she will understand everyone's perspective in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Roshmi adds that she is not fake.

13:48 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Surbhi's appeal

Surbhi Rana from Himachal Pradesh says she believes one should say the truth always. She says, "I won’t do and say anything wrong ever." Surbhi remarks India needs girls like her.

13:44 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Kriti's appeal

Kriti Verma promises 'entertainment, entertainment, entertainment' if she enters Bigg Boss 12. Kriti adds that she will be straight forward and honest in the Bigg Boss house. She repeats multiple times that she is a GST officer.

13:42 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Appeal for votes

Bigg Boss asks Mital Joshi, Roshmi Banik, Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma to appeal for votes.

13:41 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Mital, Roshmi, Surbhi and Kriti wait for Bigg Boss

Mital Joshi, Roshmi Banik, Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma wait for instructions from Bigg Boss.

13:36 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Who is Surbhi Rana?

Surbhi Rana is a dentist by profession.

13:36 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
GST Inspector in the house?

Kriti Verma reveals she is a GST Inspector. 

13:32 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Ice Breaker

Mital Joshi and Roshmi Banik interact with Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma in the Bigg Boss Outhouse.

13:29 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Mital and Roshmi are frenemies

Kolkata girls Mital Joshi and Roshmi Banik  reveal they are frenemies.

13:28 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Surbhi and Kriti enter Bigg Boss Outhouse

Roadies Xtreme contestants Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma enter Bigg Boss Outhouse.

13:26 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Mital and Roshmi enter Bigg Boss Outhouse

Make-up artist Mital Joshi and businesswoman Roshmi Banik enter Bigg Boss Outhouse.

The latest edition of Bigg Boss will once again see a mix of celebrities and commoners. The theme of Bigg Boss 12 is 'vichitra jodis'.

