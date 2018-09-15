Bigg Boss Outhouse LIVE UPDATES: Mital, Roshmi, Surbhi and Kriti appeal for votes

This year, Colors will allow Bigg Boss fans to choose contestants they want to see in the house. Starting today from 1 pm, viewers can use the Voot app to vote for their favourites from among selected contestants who will be performing tasks to gather votes.
Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “There would be a couple of pairs who will be put in the outhouse of the Bigg Boss 12 house. These contestants would have to perform some tasks every hour, on the basis of which viewers can vote for them. The entire process will happen a day before the premiere on September 15. The ones who will get maximum votes will be welcomed by host Salman Khan into the house.”
You can watch Bigg Boss Outhouse on the Voot app or website.
Roshmi Banik makes a lengthy appeal. She keeps roaming around the main camera. Mital Joshi, Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma take potshots at footage queen Roshmi.
Mital Joshi says she doesn't react unnecessarily. The make-up artist from Kolkata adds that it was her dream to be in Bigg Boss and requests for support to make her dream come true.
Roshmi Banik talks about her struggle in life. The businesswoman adds that she will understand everyone's perspective in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Roshmi adds that she is not fake.
Surbhi Rana from Himachal Pradesh says she believes one should say the truth always. She says, "I won’t do and say anything wrong ever." Surbhi remarks India needs girls like her.
Kriti Verma promises 'entertainment, entertainment, entertainment' if she enters Bigg Boss 12. Kriti adds that she will be straight forward and honest in the Bigg Boss house. She repeats multiple times that she is a GST officer.
Bigg Boss asks Mital Joshi, Roshmi Banik, Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma to appeal for votes.
Mital Joshi, Roshmi Banik, Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma wait for instructions from Bigg Boss.
Surbhi Rana is a dentist by profession.
Kriti Verma reveals she is a GST Inspector.
Mital Joshi and Roshmi Banik interact with Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma in the Bigg Boss Outhouse.
Kolkata girls Mital Joshi and Roshmi Banik reveal they are frenemies.
Roadies Xtreme contestants Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma enter Bigg Boss Outhouse.
Make-up artist Mital Joshi and businesswoman Roshmi Banik enter Bigg Boss Outhouse.