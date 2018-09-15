Bigg Boss Outhouse LIVE UPDATES: Mital, Roshmi, Surbhi and Kriti appeal for votes

Bigg Boss Outhouse is currently streaming on Voot. Bigg Boss Outhouse is currently streaming on Voot.

This year, Colors will allow Bigg Boss fans to choose contestants they want to see in the house. Starting today from 1 pm, viewers can use the Voot app to vote for their favourites from among selected contestants who will be performing tasks to gather votes.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12: Contestants in Bigg Boss Outhouse to seek votes from the audience to enter Salman’s show

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “There would be a couple of pairs who will be put in the outhouse of the Bigg Boss 12 house. These contestants would have to perform some tasks every hour, on the basis of which viewers can vote for them. The entire process will happen a day before the premiere on September 15. The ones who will get maximum votes will be welcomed by host Salman Khan into the house.”