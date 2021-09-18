Bigg Boss OTT winner is Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal is a strong competitor, says poll

The six week run of Bigg Boss OTT has come to an end. The digital version of television’s most popular show, Bigg Boss, will get its winner on Saturday. Those who are competing to win the trophy are Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat. While all the five finalists have had an interesting journey in the Bigg Boss OTT house, their fans seem to have already picked a winner.

Indianexpress.com conducted a poll to know who in the audience’s opinion should walk away with the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT. From the results, it appears Divya has impressed a lot of viewers as she has got the highest number of votes (50.81%). Behind her is Pratik with 21.61% votes, but he has strong competition from Shamita who has created headlines throughout her stay inside the house. She is in the third position with 19.35% votes. Nishant and Raqesh seem to have a minimal chance of winning the show with 4.48% and 3.75% votes respectively.

From her first day in the show, Divya has shown immense confidence, courtesy her experience in various TV reality shows. She made sure her presence was felt in the Bigg Boss OTT house, even if that meant her fighting with her co-contestants or taking the charge of the kitchen. She survived every task and eviction, and became the strongest contender in the show.

On the other hand, Shamita and Pratik too made sure to make the viewers notice them with their antics. Shamita came out as a domineering contestant, and Pratik went all out in the tasks to prove his passion for the show.

Now, it will be interesting to see who finally picks up the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT. The top performers of the show will also get to enter Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 which will go on air on Colors in October.

Bigg Boss OTT grand finale will air on September 18 at 7 pm on Voot. The show will only stream on Viacom’s streaming platform and not television.