Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Bigg Boss OTT wild card Nia Sharma criticises age shaming on show, has a message for Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal

Nia Sharma spoke to Raqesh Bapat at length about his passive appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. She motivated him to perform better and put forth his opinions.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
September 1, 2021 11:10:04 pm
bigg boss ott nia sharma wild cardNia Sharma joined Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT as a wild card. (Photo: Instagram/Voot)

Television star Nia Sharma on Wednesday joined Bigg Boss OTT as a wildcard contestant. Soon enough, she made a few strong statements on the show. These included heaping praise on Divya Agarwal to motivating Raqesh Bapat and calling out age-shaming, which was earlier criticised by host Karan Johar.

Divya Agarwal is the only contestant in the house, who doesn’t have any connection. Her former connection, Zeeshan Khan, was eliminated from the Voot show on the grounds of physical violence. As Bigg Boss OTT theme is “stay connected”, Divya Agarwal has not been able to participate in tasks or nomination activities.

Also Read |Divya Agarwal says Varun Sood will never enter Bigg Boss OTT, here’s why

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

But her game and performance on the show caught Nia Sharma’s eye as she told other contestants that she would love to pair up with Divya. Nia said Divya’s “game skills are very strong.”

Nia even mentioned to Divya’s nemesis Pratik Sehajpal that she was playing a dignified game. Nia was praise for Neha Bhasin too, Pratik’s current connection.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Bigg Boss OTT: Shilpa Shetty says she’s ‘so proud’ as Shamita Shetty nominates herself to save Raqesh Bapat

Besides, Nia spoke to Raqesh Bapat at length about his passive appearance on the show. She motivated him to perform better and put forth his opinions. Nia also asked musician Millind Gaba to buck up. Another interesting observation that the Naagin star made was that people needed to stop commenting on others’ age. Criticising such jibes that are often made on the show, Nia said ageing is only good and should not be looked down upon.

Nia’s episode will air on Thursday on Voot. Bigg Boss OTT is currently in its fourth week. It’s a six week show, and the finalists will enter the Bigg Boss 15 house for the Colors show, which will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

