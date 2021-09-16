Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin evicted as Raqesh Bapat is saved, Akshara Singh and Moose Jatana celebrate

In a rather surprising turn of events, Neha Bhasin had to exit Bigg Boss OTT on Wednesday night after she was voted out. The mid-week eviction leaves five contestants to compete for the trophy now — Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat.

The names of the top four contestants were announced in the episode, including, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. Raqesh and Neha Bhasin were the bottom two contestants.

Before the final eviction, Neha thanked Pratik while Raqesh thanked Shamita for taking care of them inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Raqesh said that he would meet Shamita once the show ended. Their close bond in the house had raised many eyebrows among the audience.

Eventually, Neha was evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house, and Raqesh Bapat was saved.

Responding to the surprise eviction, former contestant and Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh said in a video that she posted on Instagram Stories, “Saare shashtra apna ke bhi, bichari kuch nahi kar pai, bahar aa hi gai (Despite using all the weapons in her arsenal, she could not do anything and is now out).” Akshara also shared another video and said, “She used to say that through her husband, she’d send bombs to my house. Now I am waiting, when will you come?” Moose Jattana also celebrated the eviction on Instagram Stories.

Neha had managed to get into fights with several contestants on the show, as well as Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal and even her closest friend on the show – Pratik Sehajpal. Her closeness with Pratik came under scrutiny, to the extent that her husband had to say that he is not concerned about her friendship with Pratik.

In a recent press conference, Neha had spoken about the prevalent misogyny in the house. “Not only have I been made to feel a certain way about my connection with Pratik but also that whatever I have said on the show is just my feeling but now it’s becoming clear that things have been said (by others). When that autorickshaw task happened, that’s when I got the angriest because… let me tell you, these kind of things about me have not only been said in the house but also outside in the society. It’s a sensitive thing for me because when a woman in a beautiful country like India wear… you know there are issues…”

She added, “Howsoever we call it a ‘woman card’ but at the end of the day… When he (Pratik) roams shirtless no one asks him but questions have been raised at me. People know that. Most importantly, maybe if I were a man, those questions would not have been raised. The only sad part is you want to raise questions do that but have the guts to do that to my face and be prepared for the answer.”