Bigg Boss OTT fame Zeeshan Khan confirms relationship with Reyhna Pandit: ‘Nothing less than a fairytale’

Bigg Boss OTT fame Zeeshan Khan recently officially confirmed his relationship with Reyhna Pandit. The two star in TV show Kumkum Bhagya, where they play mother and son.

Sharing a photo, Zeeshan said that Reyhna has been his ‘best friend, love of life, happiness’ and now ‘peace of mind’. He also called his relationship straight out of a fairytale as he wrote, “From my best friend to being the love of my life, from my happiness to being my peace of mind! You are everything I wished for and more! Each second I spend with you, every breath I take in your presence fills my heart with a love that’s only described in fairytales!”

The actor also pointed out that there were people who had doubts about their relationship as they felt ‘this sort of love cant be true’. However, given he had found the girl of his dreams, he added that he would tell the whole world about it.

Zeeshan wrote, “But people usually dont believe what they think they cant have! And i wish everyone feels the love we do, coz somethin soo magical is nothing less than a fairytale! ‘YOU ARE MY GIRL AND IMMA TELL THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD, TELL EVERYBODY THAT YOURE MYYYYYYY GIRL! I LOVE YOU BABY BUNS!⚘.”

While Zeeshan Khan and Reyhna Pandit received love from their friends and colleagues, a few social media users seemed shocked at the relationship. A user wrote, “In Kumkum Bhagya, she played the role of your mother and now. Anyway, love you both,” while another user called it a “ghatiya post”.

After playing a supporting role in Kumkum Bhagya, Zeeshan Khan turned heads when he decided to fly in a bathrobe. His video from the airport soon became viral. The same gained him an entry into Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT. In the show, he had a short stint after he was ousted by makers for getting into a physical fight with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal.