Bigg Boss OTT Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Ridhima mimics Kangana and Kareena

Bigg Boss OTT will stream on Voot.

The first episode of Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT premieres today. And going by the looks of the promos and social media stories of the contestants prior to entering the show, the first episode promises to begin with a bang. Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 features a bevy of familiar names, including the likes of Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Moose Jattana and Millind Gaba.

While Shilpa Shetty’s sister and actor Shamita Shetty already seems to be embroiled in some kind of ‘kitchen fight’ with co-contestant Pratik Sehejpal, Raqesh Bapat is busy playing the role of a mediator. During the launch of the show, Shamita also spoke about the controversy surrounding her brother-in-law Raj Kundra. Kundra was arrested last month for allegedly producing pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications.

“I am so thankful that I am back on Bigg Boss after 10 years. I have changed a lot since then. Honestly, the offer came long back, and I had already said yes. However, a lot happened recently and I thought I will let go the opportunity. But since I had committed, toh ek baar maine commitment kardi to main kisi aur ki nahi sunti,” Shamita said at the launch.