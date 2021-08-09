scorecardresearch
Monday, August 09, 2021
Bigg Boss OTT Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Ridhima mimics Kangana and Kareena

Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Moose Jattana and Milind Gaba are in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Updated: August 9, 2021 9:11:09 pm
Bigg Boss OTTBigg Boss OTT will stream on Voot.

The first episode of Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT premieres today. And going by the looks of the promos and social media stories of the contestants prior to entering the show, the first episode promises to begin with a bang. Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 features a bevy of familiar names, including the likes of Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Moose Jattana and Millind Gaba.

While Shilpa Shetty’s sister and actor Shamita Shetty already seems to be embroiled in some kind of ‘kitchen fight’ with co-contestant Pratik Sehejpal, Raqesh Bapat is busy playing the role of a mediator. During the launch of the show, Shamita also spoke about the controversy surrounding her brother-in-law Raj Kundra. Kundra was arrested last month for allegedly producing pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications.

“I am so thankful that I am back on Bigg Boss after 10 years. I have changed a lot since then. Honestly, the offer came long back, and I had already said yes. However, a lot happened recently and I thought I will let go the opportunity. But since I had committed, toh ek baar maine commitment kardi to main kisi aur ki nahi sunti,” Shamita said at the launch.

21:11 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Is Raqesh Bapat your favourite contestant?

Raqesh Bapat is a favourite of many on Bigg Boss OTT.

20:55 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Pratik and Zeeshan did a task

Pratik and Zeeshan were seen doing pushups and they went shirtless for it.

20:40 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Bigg Boss OTT contestants’ report card

Bigg Boss OTT began on Sunday and here we are with the first impressions of the 13 men and women who have entered the Karan Johar-hosted show. MUST READ

20:05 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Housemates discuss Moose's behaviour

After Moose Jattana, Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba's conversation, housemates discuss if Moose was at fault.

20:03 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Moose's attitude leaves Akshara in tears

Akshara Singh breaks down after her confrontation with Moose Jattana. When Moose tries to talk it out with Akshara and Millind, the two refuse to have any sort of conversation. Divya Agarwal consoles Akshara and tells her that her Bhojpuri audience would not like to see her weak.

20:00 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Akshara says Moose disrespects her language and profession

Akshara Singh says Moose Jattana has irritated her because she uses abusive language and spoke about bhojpuri language in a disrespectful manner. When Millind and Akshara confront Moose, she storms off. Millind also gets furious at Moose's comment on him.

19:56 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Divya quits tasks after getting interrupted by Pratik

Divya Agarwak takes over the stage to host but Pratik Sehejpal interrupts. She explains that she is a VJ and knows the job. When housemates tell Divya to give him a chance, she gets down from the stage. Pratik performs a poem for the housemates. In his poem, he calls Divya arrogant. A furious Divya leaves the task

19:46 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Ridhima mimics Kangana and Kareena

Ridhima Pandit takes over the stage to mimic Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

19:42 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Moose leaves housemates in splits

Moose Jattana takes over the stage. Her performance as a singer leaves housemates in splits. Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehejpal fight again.

19:41 (IST)09 Aug 2021
It's Pratik vs Zeeshan

Divya Agarwal invites Pratik Sehejpal and Zeeshan Khan to perform a task. The two do pushups until Zeeshan gives up.

19:40 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Neha Bhasin sings 'Bajre Da Sitta'

Neha Bhasin sings her popular track "Bajre Da Sitta" as Millind Gaba and Karan Nath join to perform.

19:37 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Millind sings 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein', Shamita performs

During Bigg Boss' First live night, Millind Gaba sings "Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein". Shamita Shetty takes over the stage to perform while Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhatt join the actor.

19:36 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Bigg Boss assigns task: First live night

Bigg Boss assigns housemates the responsibility to entertain the audience through a task titled First live night. A stage has been set in the garden area. During the task, the stage should have one contestant as a performer and at least one contestant as the audience.

19:31 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Millind says Akshara is strong, Shamita is smart

In a conversation with Nishant Bhatt, Millind Gaba talks about his co-contestants and their qualities. Millind tags Akshara Singh as strong and says Shamita Shetty is playing smart. He also mentions that Divya Agarwal, because of her reality show experience, knows where to calm down and where to explode.

19:29 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Moose calls Millind 'conservative'

Moose Jattana talks to Pratik Sehejpal and Karan Nath about Millind Gaba. Moose says Millind has a very conservative mindset.

19:27 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Divya and Pratik talk about Ace of Space

Divya Agarwal says Pratik Sehejpal is trying to grab attention by fighting with her. Pratik gets angry and says he does not require anyone else to prove his worth. During their fight, they talk about Ace of Space. The two also mention Varun Sood.

19:17 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Shamita and housemates sit down to assign duties

Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin and Milllind Gaba along with other contestants discuss house duties.

19:16 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Divya and Pratik get into a verbal spat again!

After their massive fight during the premiere episode, Divya and Pratik get into a verbal spat. Divya enters the kitchen while Pratik is making food for himself. Divya gets furious while Pratik says she is acting like everyone's mother. Divya says she was making food for 12 people while he was making food only for himself. Shamita, Zeeshan, Raqesh and everyone try to stop their fight, but their efforts go in vain.

19:12 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Moose shares why she didn't choose Pratik as a partner

Moose, Neha, Karan, Pratik and Millind talk about switching partners. Neha says she would stick with Millind. Pratik questions Moose why she chose Nishant over him. Moose said she didn't want a bad boy partner for the game. Later in a conversation with Karan, Pratik says one should trust each other during the show.

19:10 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Karan Nath's tip to Divya Agarwal

After waking up to "Let's Nacho", housemates get back to their housework. In between, we see that Karan Nath is giving a tip to Divya Agarwal that she should avoid Pratik Sehejpal because he wants to pick fights for no reason. Divya tells Karan that she is aware of what kind of human Pratik is. Urvi says she likes Pratik and would love to poke him.

The top performers of Bigg Boss OTT will get a chance to feature in the highly-anticipated Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15.

