Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Chandrika Dixit, aka ‘Vada Pav girl’, accuses her husband of cheating, says she has evidence

Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the ‘Vada Pav Girl,’ recently took to Instagram to share a video accusing her husband, Yugam Gera, of infidelity. She also shared that the situation has left her emotionally distressed and unable to work.

In the video, a visibly emotional Chandrika said, “You’re showing fights and arguments, our fights and arguments. Do you know what all I’ve been tolerating for the past two months? It’s been more than two months. I wasn’t speaking up, I kept quiet. Should I show it? This is evidence. I’m working, taking care of the child, managing the house, I’m handling everything. And you just get up and decide to do this? After asking whom? Why? That girl who keeps roaming around you all day saying, ‘my husband, my love, my home, my this, my that.’”