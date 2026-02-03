Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Chandrika Dixit, aka ‘Vada Pav girl’, accuses her husband of cheating, says she has evidence

Hours after Chandrika Dixit shared a video accusing her husband, Yugam Gera, of infidelity, he responded to the allegations.

Feb 3, 2026
‘Vada Pav Girl’ Chandrika Dixit and husband Yugam Gera‘Vada Pav Girl’ Chandrika Dixit claims husband Yugam Gera cheated on her.
Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the ‘Vada Pav Girl,’ recently took to Instagram to share a video accusing her husband, Yugam Gera, of infidelity. She also shared that the situation has left her emotionally distressed and unable to work.

In the video, a visibly emotional Chandrika said, “You’re showing fights and arguments, our fights and arguments. Do you know what all I’ve been tolerating for the past two months? It’s been more than two months. I wasn’t speaking up, I kept quiet. Should I show it? This is evidence. I’m working, taking care of the child, managing the house, I’m handling everything. And you just get up and decide to do this? After asking whom? Why? That girl who keeps roaming around you all day saying, ‘my husband, my love, my home, my this, my that.’”

Showing photos of her husband and another woman, she added, “It’s not just photos. There are things far worse than photos that are tearing my mind apart. I can’t work. I can’t function. I can’t do anything. Why?”

 

A post shared by Chandrika Gera (@chandrika.dixit)

A few hours after Chandrika Dixit posted the video, her husband, Yugam Gera, reacted to the cheating allegations. In a video, he said, “You’ve shown what you needed to show. The mistake is mine, and I accept it — but it’s not such a big one. Since you’re talking about evidence, I have plenty of it too. If I wanted, I could do a lot of things, but I won’t. And remember, the restaurant you’re running exists because of me.”

He captioned the video, “Tuje maine bnaya hai yaad rakh.”

A post shared by Yugam gera (@gera__sahab)

For the unversed, Chandrika Dixit rose to fame as the ‘Vada Pav Girl’ after a video of her selling vada pav at a stall in Delhi’s Sainik Vihar went viral on social media. She later appeared in the third season of Bigg Boss OTT and went on to open her own cafe.

