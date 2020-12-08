Bigg Boss, Naagin 4 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are the most tweeted about TV shows of 2020

Bigg Boss, Naagin 4 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai generated a lot of buzz on Twitter in 2020. (Photo: PR Handouts)

Twitter on Tuesday announced that Bigg Boss, Naagin 4 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata were the most tweeted about TV shows of 2020.

The year saw two exciting seasons of Bigg Boss (Season 13 and 14), and as expected, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show is the most tweeted about show. As readers would remember, the much-hyped finale of season 13 aired in February. With favourites like Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz as finalists, there were trends and discussions by fans for weeks. The season was the most successful one in the history of Bigg Boss, and the online buzz surely played a hand in its popularity. As for Bigg Boss 14, while the buzz is comparatively less, the number of “unfair” evictions and many “fan wars” have led to interesting conversations on social media.

The second most tweeted about show, Naagin 4 is a bit of a surprise, given it could not manage to rake in the expected numbers. Starring Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria, the supernatural series was axed by makers during the lockdown period. Producer Ekta Kapoor, while making the announcement, had shared that the team had probably not worked hard on the script, which led to the season’s failure. However, being one of the most tweeted about TV shows seems to be a good parting gift for the Naagin 4 team. The show launched its new season in August with Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles.

Sharing that he still sees fans tweeting about Naagin 4, Vijayendra Kumeria told indianexpress.com that given the kind of industry this is, it always feels good to be “most tweeted about”. Calling Naagin a brand, Kumeria added that he feels fortunate that the audience showered so much love on their season. “When the show was on air, it made headlines because of the big cast and the twist and turns in the storyline. Also, every actor involved had a good fan following. Of course, the leading ladies and their glamour also added to the popularity. Unfortunately, after the lockdown restrictions got lifted, we were more in the news because of the abrupt ending. All said and done, the show did considerably well when it was on air,” said Vijayendra.

One of the longest-running television shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also found a place in the most tweeted about TV shows of 2020 list. Watched by almost all age groups, the serial received a grand welcome on Twitter on its return post the lockdown. Apart from the show, many fans frequently used the hashtag #Kaira, which is the leading pair’s nickname.

Producer Rajan Shahi, while feeling elated with the news, told us that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has always had a strong social media presence. Thanking fans for always sharing constructive feedback, he added, “Over the years, these digital platforms have definitely brought in a new kind of audience. Kartik and Naira (Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi) are very popular among the youth, and people love talking about them and their relationship. Also, a lot of them relate to this young couple. It’s always good for creators to follow these trends, as we get a real-time response on the storyline.”

Shahi further mentioned that post the lockdown, the team decided to bring different flavours in the show so that monotony doesn’t set in. “Fans were excited to watch their favourite shows again, and it was our duty to keep them entertained. We focused on parenting, and now we have Kaira shifting to Mumbai, staying away from the extended family. We will be chronicling the couple’s journey of love and romance, while they deal with the pressures of settling in a new city. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been around for more than 11 years, and it’s very important to keep bringing something fresh and new. And I think being on the most tweeted about list proves we are on the right track,” concluded the producer.

