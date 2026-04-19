Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 winner: SCREEN poll reveals who will lift trophy of Riteish Deshmukh show

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Winner Poll Results: After weeks of rigorous competition, during which the contestants fought tooth and nail against each other to emerge as the grand champion, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is gearing up for its finale. The ongoing edition of the beloved reality show, which commenced on January 11 with 17 celebrity contestants, will crown its winner today, with the grand finale set to begin at 8 pm.

During the ceremony, five finalists will lock horns, albeit for the last time, after which the host, actor Riteish Deshmukh, will announce the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6. The five contestants who have made it to the grand finale are television actor Vishal Kotian, actor-producer Deepali Bhosale Sayed, content creator Anushri Mane, actor-model Raqesh Bapat, and television actor Tanvi Kolte.