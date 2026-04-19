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Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 winner: SCREEN poll reveals who will lift trophy of Riteish Deshmukh show
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Winner Poll Results: Fans predict the winner among Tanvi Kolte, Raqesh Bapat, Anushri Mane, Vishal Kotian, and Deepali Sayyed. Check the latest trends.
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Winner Poll Results: After weeks of rigorous competition, during which the contestants fought tooth and nail against each other to emerge as the grand champion, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is gearing up for its finale. The ongoing edition of the beloved reality show, which commenced on January 11 with 17 celebrity contestants, will crown its winner today, with the grand finale set to begin at 8 pm.
During the ceremony, five finalists will lock horns, albeit for the last time, after which the host, actor Riteish Deshmukh, will announce the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6. The five contestants who have made it to the grand finale are television actor Vishal Kotian, actor-producer Deepali Bhosale Sayed, content creator Anushri Mane, actor-model Raqesh Bapat, and television actor Tanvi Kolte.
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Now, all that fans of the show are waiting to know is who among them will take home the coveted trophy and the prize money of Rs 15 lakh. As the clock ticks down to the grand finale, Screen conducted a poll to gauge audience sentiment and to understand which way the wind is blowing this time.
Who will win Bigg Boss Marathi 6?
According to Screen readers’ predictions, either Anushri Mane or Tanvi Kolte will emerge as the grand champion of the Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show, as each of them earned 29.4 per cent of the total votes polled. While 23.5 per cent opined that Vishal Kotian will be the winner, 17.6 per cent of voters sided with Raqesh Bapat. Unfortunately, Deepali Bhosale Sayed didn’t receive any votes.
Who will win Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6?#VishalKotian #TanviKolte #AnushriMane #RaqeshBapat #DeepaliSayed #BiggBoss #BiggBossMarathi #BiggBossMarathi6 #BiggBossMarathiSeason6
— SCREEN (@ieEntertainment) April 17, 2026
Considering that Bigg Boss, across all languages and seasons, is known for its last-minute surprises, the actual outcome will only be apparent when Riteish Deshmukh lifts the winner’s hand at the end of the grand finale ceremony, which the audience can catch on Colors Marathi and JioHotstar.
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