Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Finale: Date, Timings, Finalists, Prize Money, Guest, and Other Details

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Finale Date, Timings, Finalist Contestants: Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh is gearing up to crown its winner this Sunday after a successful run of over two months. Packed with drama, entertainment, and fierce competition, the season began on January 11 with 17 celebrity contestants. Now, only the top five finalists remain, each vying for the coveted trophy and cash prize in what promises to be an exciting grand finale.

Who are the top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 6?

From an initial pool of 17 participants, the competition has narrowed down to five strong contenders: Vishal Kotian, Deepali Sayyed, Anushri Mane, Raqesh Bapat, and Tanvi Kolte. With each finalist enjoying a solid fan base and strong social media presence, the final showdown is expected to be intense, with audience votes playing a decisive role.