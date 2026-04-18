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Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Finale: Date, Timings, Finalists, Prize Money, Guest, and Other Details
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Finale Date, Timings, Finalist Contestants: Vishal Kotian, Deepali Sayyed, Anushri Mane, Raqesh Bapat, and Tanvi Kolte are the finalists.
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Finale Date, Timings, Finalist Contestants: Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh is gearing up to crown its winner this Sunday after a successful run of over two months. Packed with drama, entertainment, and fierce competition, the season began on January 11 with 17 celebrity contestants. Now, only the top five finalists remain, each vying for the coveted trophy and cash prize in what promises to be an exciting grand finale.
Who are the top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 6?
From an initial pool of 17 participants, the competition has narrowed down to five strong contenders: Vishal Kotian, Deepali Sayyed, Anushri Mane, Raqesh Bapat, and Tanvi Kolte. With each finalist enjoying a solid fan base and strong social media presence, the final showdown is expected to be intense, with audience votes playing a decisive role.
When and where to watch Bigg Boss Marathi 6?
The grand finale will air on Sunday, April 19, at 8 PM on Colors Marathi. Viewers can also stream the event live on JioHotstar.
How will the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 be decided?
The winner will be determined solely based on audience votes, with the finalist securing the highest number emerging victorious. However, it remains to be seen whether, like other versions such as Bigg Boss Hindi and Bigg Boss Telugu, the Marathi edition will introduce a briefcase twist—offering contestants a cash deal that could influence the outcome.
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Voting lines will remain open until 11:59 PM on Saturday, April 18, giving fans one last chance to support their favourite contestants.
How to vote for Bigg Boss Marathi 6 ?
To cast your vote, open the JioHotstar app, search for Bigg Boss Marathi, and click on the voting option. Users can vote up to 99 times by selecting their preferred contestant and tapping on their image.
Prize money for Bigg Boss Marathi 6
The winner of Season 6 will take home a prize of Rs 15 lakh. While this amount is lower compared to other regional editions, it has remained largely consistent across seasons. Notably, Season 3 winner Vishal Nikam holds the record for the highest prize money in the show’s history, having won Rs 20 lakh.
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