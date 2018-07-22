Follow Us:
Sunday, July 22, 2018
Live now

Bigg Boss Marathi finale LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Marathi finale winner 2018 live updates: Aastad Kale, Megha Dhade, Sai Lokur, Pushkar Jog, Smita Gondkar and Sharmishtha Raut are in the race to become the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi.

Written by Prachi Kadam | Mumbai | Updated: July 22, 2018 8:13:20 pm
Bigg Boss Marathi finale live: Aastad Kale, Megha Dhade, Sai Lokur, Pushkar Jog, Smita Gondkar and Sharmishtha Raut are the finalists of Bigg Boss Marathi.

Bigg Boss Marathi finale winner 2018 live updates: Colors Marathi’s most loved show Bigg Boss Marathi is finally coming to an end. Bigg Boss Marathi, which started off with 15 contestants, has got its six finalists after almost three months. Aastad Kale, Megha Dhade, Sai Lokur, Pushkar Jog, Smita Gondkar and Sharmishtha Raut are in the race to become the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi.

Apart from Aastad, Megha, Sai, Pushkar, Smita and Sharmishtha setting the stage on fire with their performances, the Bigg Boss Marathi finale will also see performances by Resham Tipnis, Rajesh Shringarpure.

Bigg Boss Marathi airs on Colors Marathi.

Live Blog

Bigg Boss Marathi finale: Follow all the latest updates from the finale of Colors Marathi's reality show Bigg Boss Marathi. Read the updates in Hindi.

20:10 (IST) 22 Jul 2018
Sushant Shelar on Bigg Boss Marathi finalists

Sushant Shelar says Megha Dhade was expected to be among the finalists. He adds that it’s shocking but nice to see Pushkar Jog in the top 5. He is also very happy for finalist Smita Gondkar.

20:04 (IST) 22 Jul 2018
Rajesh Shringarpure, Sushant Shelar and Vinit Bonde bring the house down

Rajesh Shringarpure and Sushant Shelar match steps to I am Mumbhai. They are later joined by Vinit Bonde.

19:56 (IST) 22 Jul 2018
Sharmishtha Raut's final words

Sharmishtha Raut says she expected Smita Gondkar to be eliminated in her place as they both would be competing head-to-head with each other.

19:49 (IST) 22 Jul 2018
Bigg Boss Marathi finale's first elimination

In a shocking turn of events, wild card entry Sharmishtha Raut gets evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi.

19:45 (IST) 22 Jul 2018
Megha Dhade and Sharmishtha Raut match steps

Besties and finalists Megha Dhade and Sharmishtha Raut match steps on Bajirao Mastani song Pinga.

19:36 (IST) 22 Jul 2018
Rutuja Dharmadhikari and Jui Gadkari hit the stage

While Rutuja Dharmadhikari dances to Aali Re, Jui Gadkari performs to Kudi Pataka. The friends-turned-foes then match steps to Dhaakad.

19:28 (IST) 22 Jul 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar talks to Bigg Boss Marathi finalists

Bigg Boss Marathi host Mahesh Manjrekar interacts with finalists Aastad Kale, Megha Dhade, Sai Lokur, Pushkar Jog, Smita Gondkar and Sharmishtha Raut.

19:11 (IST) 22 Jul 2018
Bigg Boss Marathi finale begins

The Bigg Boss Marathi grand finale begins with a performance by finalists Aastad Kale, Megha Dhade, Sai Lokur, Pushkar Jog, Smita Gondkar and Sharmishtha Raut.

19:01 (IST) 22 Jul 2018
Meet Bigg Boss Marathi finalists

Aastad Kale, Megha Dhade, Sai Lokur, Pushkar Jog, Smita Gondkar and Sharmishtha Raut are the finalists of Bigg Boss Marathi.

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar turned host for the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi. Talking about hosting Bigg Boss Marathi, Manjrekar had said earlier, “I myself want the world to know the real me through the show. I will bare my heart out and share everything. I don’t want to bracket myself and I will laugh and cry with the contestants as well as fire them when needed.”

