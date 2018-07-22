Bigg Boss Marathi finale LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Marathi finale live: Aastad Kale, Megha Dhade, Sai Lokur, Pushkar Jog, Smita Gondkar and Sharmishtha Raut are the finalists of Bigg Boss Marathi. Bigg Boss Marathi finale live: Aastad Kale, Megha Dhade, Sai Lokur, Pushkar Jog, Smita Gondkar and Sharmishtha Raut are the finalists of Bigg Boss Marathi.

Bigg Boss Marathi finale winner 2018 live updates: Colors Marathi’s most loved show Bigg Boss Marathi is finally coming to an end. Bigg Boss Marathi, which started off with 15 contestants, has got its six finalists after almost three months. Aastad Kale, Megha Dhade, Sai Lokur, Pushkar Jog, Smita Gondkar and Sharmishtha Raut are in the race to become the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi.

Apart from Aastad, Megha, Sai, Pushkar, Smita and Sharmishtha setting the stage on fire with their performances, the Bigg Boss Marathi finale will also see performances by Resham Tipnis, Rajesh Shringarpure.

Bigg Boss Marathi airs on Colors Marathi.