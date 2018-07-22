Bigg Boss Marathi finale LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Marathi finale winner 2018 live updates: Aastad Kale, Megha Dhade, Sai Lokur, Pushkar Jog, Smita Gondkar and Sharmishtha Raut are in the race to become the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi.
Written by Prachi Kadam
| Mumbai |
Updated: July 22, 2018 8:13:20 pm
Bigg Boss Marathi finale live: Aastad Kale, Megha Dhade, Sai Lokur, Pushkar Jog, Smita Gondkar and Sharmishtha Raut are the finalists of Bigg Boss Marathi.
Bigg Boss Marathi finale winner 2018 live updates: Colors Marathi’s most loved show Bigg Boss Marathi is finally coming to an end. Bigg Boss Marathi, which started off with 15 contestants, has got its six finalists after almost three months. Aastad Kale, Megha Dhade, Sai Lokur, Pushkar Jog, Smita Gondkar and Sharmishtha Raut are in the race to become the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi.
Apart from Aastad, Megha, Sai, Pushkar, Smita and Sharmishtha setting the stage on fire with their performances, the Bigg Boss Marathi finale will also see performances by Resham Tipnis, Rajesh Shringarpure.
Bigg Boss Marathi airs on Colors Marathi.
Live Blog
Bigg Boss Marathi finale: Follow all the latest updates from the finale of Colors Marathi's reality show Bigg Boss Marathi. Read the updates in Hindi.
Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar turned host for the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi. Talking about hosting Bigg Boss Marathi, Manjrekar had said earlier, “I myself want the world to know the real me through the show. I will bare my heart out and share everything. I don’t want to bracket myself and I will laugh and cry with the contestants as well as fire them when needed.”
Sushant Shelar says Megha Dhade was expected to be among the finalists. He adds that it’s shocking but nice to see Pushkar Jog in the top 5. He is also very happy for finalist Smita Gondkar.
Rajesh Shringarpure and Sushant Shelar match steps to I am Mumbhai. They are later joined by Vinit Bonde.
Sharmishtha Raut says she expected Smita Gondkar to be eliminated in her place as they both would be competing head-to-head with each other.
In a shocking turn of events, wild card entry Sharmishtha Raut gets evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi.
Besties and finalists Megha Dhade and Sharmishtha Raut match steps on Bajirao Mastani song Pinga.
While Rutuja Dharmadhikari dances to Aali Re, Jui Gadkari performs to Kudi Pataka. The friends-turned-foes then match steps to Dhaakad.
Bigg Boss Marathi host Mahesh Manjrekar interacts with finalists Aastad Kale, Megha Dhade, Sai Lokur, Pushkar Jog, Smita Gondkar and Sharmishtha Raut.
The Bigg Boss Marathi grand finale begins with a performance by finalists Aastad Kale, Megha Dhade, Sai Lokur, Pushkar Jog, Smita Gondkar and Sharmishtha Raut.
Aastad Kale, Megha Dhade, Sai Lokur, Pushkar Jog, Smita Gondkar and Sharmishtha Raut are the finalists of Bigg Boss Marathi.