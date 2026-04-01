Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Raqesh Bapat’s family, ex-wife Ridhi Dogra slam Vishal Kotian over divorce, infidelity remarks, say ‘personal boundaries crossed’

Riteish Deshmukh-hosted Bigg Boss Marathi 6 saw its biggest fight of the season between Raqesh Bapat and Vishal Kotian. Earlier this week, the two strong contestants of this season got into a physical altercation after their argument escalated during the nomination task. After Vishal dragged Raqesh’s personal life and divorce on the show, Raqesh got furious, and both contestants charged at each other. Following this fight, while Bigg Boss punished both of them, Raqesh’s family issued a strong statement against Vishal. Raqesh’s ex-wife, Ridhi Dogra, also reacted to the incident.

It all started with this week’s nomination task, where disagreements quickly spiraled into a physical fight. After Raqesh nominated Vishal, stating he didn’t like the way Vishal spoke in the house. Raqesh also accused Vishal of discussing outside matters related to Raqesh with other contestants. These allegations didn’t sit well with Vishal, and he asked Raqesh if he personally heard Vishal discuss those things. Further, Vishal went on to accuse Raqesh of discussing Vishal’s age with other contestants on the show.

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The argument only got intense after Vishal added, “I will tell everyone what I know about you. Come outside. I will tell everyone why your divorce happened and how many affairs you have had.” This statement left Raqesh furious, and he confronted Vishal and said, “Why are you talking about my divorce?” Eventually, both the contestants charged at each other, and Raqesh was seen bumping into the mirror that was kept in the garden area. While the housemates tried to control the situation, Bigg Boss also had to intervene.

Given that physical violence is a violation of the contract on Bigg Boss, both Vishal and Raqesh had to face consequences. Vishal has been nominated for the entire season by Bigg Boss, while Raqesh has been nominated for the week and lost out on captaincy contendership. Host Riteish Deshmukh is yet to react to the matter.

Raqesh Bapat’s ex-wife, Ridhi Dogra, and his family react to the incident

After the fight, Raqesh Bapat’s family issued a statement on social media, condemning Vishal Kotian. Raqesh’s ex-wife, Ridhi Dogra, called it unacceptable. In their statement, Raqesh’s family wrote, “We, the family of Raqesh Bapat, wish to address the recent incident and narratives emerging from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 contestant Vishal Kotiyan. We are compelled to publicly condemn this because Vishal has spoken about personal issues involving other people, which is a complete violation of the contract signed by all contestants.”

The statement further read, “Raqesh chose to be a part of this show with complete faith, especially because of the association of Mr. Ritesh Deshmukh with the show as a host. He believed the platform would uphold decency and remain a respectful, family-oriented show. Throughout his journey, Raqesh has conducted himself with dignity and restraint. He has never resorted to demeaning anyone based on personal matters outside the house. It is important to highlight that, as per the rules and legal contract of the Bigg Boss house, contestants are strictly prohibited from discussing or targeting personal matters from outside the house. Any such violation can lead to serious consequences, including removal from the show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

“Despite this, Vishal Kotian has repeatedly violated this rule, from the beginning of the show, and this time, the matter has crossed all acceptable boundaries. This stands as a serious and unacceptable breach of the show’s code of conduct. What is even more unacceptable is that this was not limited to verbal provocation. It is clearly visible that there was an intentional physical provocation, personal boundaries were crossed, and the situation escalated to physical aggression on camera, which is another major violation of the rules. We have observed that the minor action taken in the show is against physical aggression, and the issue of raising personal issues of other contestants in the show, which is a serious legal violation, remains unaddressed. As a family, we are deeply disturbed and disappointed. His fans are also hugely disappointed,” his family further said.

“We appreciate the efforts by Bigg Boss Marathi, Colours, and EndemolShine, but urge them to set the right example to uphold the dignity of this highly popular show watched by millions of families in Maharashtra. We also trust the host, Mr. Ritesh Deshmukh, to take a serious note of these violations. Raqesh has always stood for calm strength, dignity, and self-respect. Our family, friends, and fans stand firmly by him.”

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Ridhi Dogra also disapproved of Vishal’s actions and comments; she shared a video of the incident on her Instagram stories and called it unacceptable. In another story, she said, “I am so proud of Raqesh, he is doing a kickass job. We were all very worried that he was going back in again, but this time, he is killing it, owning it, and being himself. This is the person we know. I am cheering him on, always here to support him.”

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat got married in 2011 and announced their separation in 2019. Both continue to remain good friends.

DISCLAIMER: This entertainment report covers a reality television conflict involving allegations of infidelity and personal disputes; the statements and reactions provided are based on broadcast events and social media posts by the families involved and have not been independently verified. As with all reality television narratives, viewer discretion is advised, and these events should be viewed as part of the show’s competitive and entertainment format.

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