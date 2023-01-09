Bigg Boss Marathi 4 winner Akshay Kelkar takes home the trophy, a gold necklace and Rs 20 lakh, Apurv Nemlekar and Rakhi Sawant are runners-up

The highly-awaited winner of reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 has been announced. Hindi TV actor Akshay Kelkar took home the trophy along with a golden necklace, a sum of Rs 15,55,000, and a Rs 5 lakh cheque for being the ‘Best Captain’ of the house. Actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, who also hosted Bigg Boss Marathi 4, announced the new season’s winner.

Meanwhile, Apurva Nemlekar was declared the first runner-up, even as Manjrekar stated that Kiran Mane emerged as the second runner-up of the show. Controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant walked away with Rs 9 lakh from the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kelkar (@akshaykelkar)

Akshay first became popular for his acting stint in the Hindi TV series Nima Denzongpa, which also starred Surabhi Das, Sonakshi Batra and Manish Raisinghan in pivotal roles. The actor entered Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 three months ago and quickly emerged as one of the strong contenders for the ultimate prize. He made news with his one-liners and fights and soon earned the tag of the ‘angry young man’ of the house.

Akshay also attracted Mahesh’s attention who would often call out the contestant for picking up fights with everyone in the BB house. However, it seems that all of that attention only helped Akshay climb up the popularity chart in the end. After being announced the winner of the show, Akshay took to his social media to express gratitude to his fans in Marathi. “This could only happen because of you audience! Thank you, thank you very much! I have truly become yours!” read Akshay’s post.