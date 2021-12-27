Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner Vishal Nikam takes home trophy, Rs 20 lakh prize money

After a long wait of three months, Vishal Nikam was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. He beat Jay Dudhane in the grand finale to take home the coveted trophy and a prize money of Rs 20 lakhs.

The 27-year-old has been a loved face among fans having starred in TV show Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba. His performance in the Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji as Shiva Kashith had also won him acclaim.

At the premiere, he had promised Bigg Boss Marathi host Mahesh Manjrekar that he would live in the house for the complete term, and he did fulfil his promise. Vishal also became the first finalist by winning the challenging ticket to finale task. He also found a great friend in Vikas Patil, and the two even shaved off their heads to save each other from nomination. His cute bond with Sonali Patil was also much talked about in the season.

However, not everything was hunky dory for Vishal as he was punished a number of times by Bigg Boss for breaking house rules. Be it getting into a number of fights in the house to breaking Bigg Boss house property, the winner faced severe punishments for his actions.

Vishal Nikam flaunts his Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner trophy. (Photo: PR) Vishal Nikam flaunts his Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner trophy. (Photo: PR)

Mahesh Manjrekar poses with the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestants. (Photo: PR) Mahesh Manjrekar poses with the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestants. (Photo: PR)

Hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 aired on Colors Marathi and Voot.