Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Surekha Punekar: I am an entertainer

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 that kickstarted last Sunday has been well appreciated for its mix bunch of contestants. Lavni Samradni Surekha Punekar is one of the most interesting contestants this season. Humble and quite simple, Surekha has been trying her best to gel with her housemates. She has also been giving them dancing lessons on the show.

Before stepping in the house, the Lavani Queen spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about her participation in Bigg Boss, her strategies and host Mahesh Manjrekar.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation

How did Bigg Boss Marathi 2 happen?

I was really happy when I received the call from the team. This is the first time a Lavni dancer is on the show and I am quite excited about that. We are deep rooted artists and getting such a big platform feels really special.

Any strategies that you have planned for your survival?

I am an entertainer and I will definitely do the same through my stay in the house. I have been also told that people fight a lot and I don’t mind doing that. If someone tries to ruffle feathers, I won’t take it lightly.

Has your family given you any special advice?

Everyone was very happy about my participation. They were confident that I will do well and asked me to play the game smartly. I will take each day as it comes and enjoy my stay in the house.

Mahesh Manjrekar is known to be a strict taskmaster. Are you excited or nervous about interacting with me?

We have been part of numerous events together but I have never met him personally. I am really excited to meet him as he is a great actor and has such a warm personality.