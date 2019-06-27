Maadhav C Deochake: Mahesh Manjrekar is the best Bigg Boss host

Mahesh Manjrekar hosted Bigg Boss Marathi 2 has been keeping the audience entertained with drama, fights and a lot of controversies. After contestant Shivani Surve was ousted, recently another housemate Abhijeet Bichukale was arrested by the police on an alleged extortion case. The complainant has now withdrawn the case and Abhijeet will soon return to the show. Amid all the drama, the contestants continue to bond with each other and even celebrated Neha Shitole’s birthday last night.

Among all the contestants, Chintamani fame Maadhav C Deochake has turned out to be an underdog. With an affable personality and focussed attitude during tasks, the actor has been going really strong in the show. Before entering Bigg Boss Marathi 2, the actor had shared with indianexpress.com that his strategy would be to never get nominated during his stay in the show.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Why Bigg Boss Marathi 2?

Even I had the same question when I was called for the show. I have done a number of fiction shows and films but this is the first time that I am taking part in a reality show. Honestly, I am really excited about it. I plan to take one day at a time and always stand for the right.

Will there be any pressure to perform better to not let down host Mahesh Manjrekar, since you both have known each other for long?

I just love that man. He is like a father figure to me. He is not only the best actor and director but also the best host Bigg Boss ever had in any language. I have been scolded at work earlier but I do hope I don’t give him any chance in this show.

What would you miss the most while in the show?

My mother’s home cooked food and my wife. And I think I will miss my mobile phone a lot. In today’s time, it’s no more a necessity but addiction.

Did you prep yourself on doing household chores?

We are actors, and if required, I will act it out in the house (laughs). I recently learned how to make tea and omelette, so would bring that to use. Also, I have helped my mother and wife in chopping and dishes so I don’t have any issue doing chores. I also love learning and every single day I will try to learn something on the show.

Why should the audience vote for you?

I hope there doesn’t come a time when I would need votes. I don’t want to even get nominated ever. Honestly, Film City has always been a lucky place for me. One of my most successful shows was shot in the same plot where the house has been erected. I hope that since the location changed this year, it will be lucky for me and I emerge out as the winner of the show.

Did you follow the last season?

Of course I did. The Marathi industry is very close-knit and everyone knows each other. While I was happy with some of the performances, others kind of shocked me by doing things I never expected.

Do you feel the Marathi season comparatively has low viewership?

Not really, for it is for the Marathi audience and all of them love watching the show. Personally, I too love Bigg Boss Marathi as it has a different genre. And being in my mother tongue, it’s always more special. I hope my Hindi audience too catches up on the show and give us love.

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 airs Monday-Sunday 9:30 pm on Colors Marathi.