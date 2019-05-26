Bigg Boss Marathi 2 launch LIVE UPDATES: Save every drop of water, Mahesh Manjrekar appeals to contestants

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 is here. The Marathi version of the popular reality show Bigg Boss is hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar. Manjrekar is returning for the show’s second season.
The second season is shot in Goregaon Film City. The first season was shot in Lonavala.
Mahesh Manjrekar was widely appreciated as the host for the first season, and the actor-filmmaker did not need a lot of prodding to return. In fact, Manjrekar himself said he was eager to host the show again.
While exclusively speaking to indianexpress.com, Manjrekar said, “I was actually quite eager. There was recently a buzz that the makers were planning to get a new host. While I was keen to come back, I would have been okay if they thought there was someone better to do the job. Honestly, I love Bigg Boss Marathi. I act because it pays me well but I don’t really like it. But this show is something I really enjoy and have fun doing it.”
The list of contestants who will appear in the show is not yet out. 15 celebrities will be locked up in a palatial house for 100 days, with multiple cameras recording them 24×7. The first season of the show was won by Megha Dhade.
Save every drop of water, Mahesh Manjrekar appeals to contestants
Mahesh Manjrekar says, “This year, our guests will have to use water wisely as Maharashtra has a water problem. One drop can save one life. So, I request all the contestants to use water properly."
Mahesh Manjrekar teases Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestants
Mahesh Manjrekar says, "Last year, we had some guests who were 'chai se kitli (kettle) garam'. This time let us see what kind of people we have."
Mahesh Manjrekar enters Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 house
Host Mahesh Manjrekar enters the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 house. He says, "What a house. Class! Last year there were fifteen people who walked into this house. This time, we have fifteen more guests. I have entered the house. Just like any Marathi house, our house also has a Tulsi plant. We have decor and props reminding us of Marathi traditions and culture."
Harshad Naybal is here!
Mahesh Manjrekar is joined by Harshad Naybal of Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Chhote Surveer fame. Harshad tells Mahesh that he wants to be in the Bigg Boss Marathi house too.
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 begins
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 host Mahesh Manjrekar announces the show open.
A sneak peek into Bigg Boss Marathi launch