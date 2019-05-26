Bigg Boss Marathi 2 launch LIVE UPDATES: Save every drop of water, Mahesh Manjrekar appeals to contestants

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 is here. The Marathi version of the popular reality show Bigg Boss is hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar. Manjrekar is returning for the show’s second season.

The second season is shot in Goregaon Film City. The first season was shot in Lonavala.

Mahesh Manjrekar was widely appreciated as the host for the first season, and the actor-filmmaker did not need a lot of prodding to return. In fact, Manjrekar himself said he was eager to host the show again.

While exclusively speaking to indianexpress.com, Manjrekar said, “I was actually quite eager. There was recently a buzz that the makers were planning to get a new host. While I was keen to come back, I would have been okay if they thought there was someone better to do the job. Honestly, I love Bigg Boss Marathi. I act because it pays me well but I don’t really like it. But this show is something I really enjoy and have fun doing it.”

The list of contestants who will appear in the show is not yet out. 15 celebrities will be locked up in a palatial house for 100 days, with multiple cameras recording them 24×7. The first season of the show was won by Megha Dhade.