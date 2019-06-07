Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Veena Jagtap: I want to reach the finale

Actor Veena Jagtap became an overnight sensation with her debut show Radha Prem Rangi Rangali. Currently locked inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 house, Veena has been winning hearts, though her recent lukewarm performance led Bigg Boss to pull her up.

One of the most popular celebs in the reality show, Veena spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com before entering the house about her strategies to survive the game.

Here are excerpts from the conversation.

How did Bigg Boss Marathi 2 happen?

It actually happened all of a sudden. I had just wrapped up my last show in March when this offer came my way. Although I wanted to take a break, everyone was so excited about me being approached, that I decided to give it a try. I have had a long bond with Colors Marathi and I knew this will be a fun outing.

Since your show recently wrapped up, do you feel you will have an advantage when it comes to votes?

Yes, I think and do hope so (smiles). All my fans had been waiting for me to pick another show soon, and here I am.

Any strategies to survive the game?

I haven’t thought much about it. I will be myself and enjoy each day. All I know is that I want to reach the finale.

Many actors shy away from Bigg Boss, did you also have second thoughts about it?

Not at all. I am very confident that I will have a good time. People who are mentally weak, can’t control their emotions or are not sure how they will react to situations shy away from the show. You can either pretend through the entire course of the show or be real. And I am pretty sure the audience will love me as I am.

Why should viewers vote for you?

Because I will be real in the show. I am smart and won’t react at everything. I will also be an entertainer.

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 is hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar.