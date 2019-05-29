Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Vaishali Mhade: I am going in with a very positive attitude

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Vaishali Mhade is a trained singer with many Marathi and Hindi songs to her credit. One of her most famous songs is “Pinga” from Bajirao Mastani.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, Vaishali tells us she will miss her ‘riaaz’ and daughter’s birthday while she is inside the Bigg Boss Marathi house.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q) Why did you accept Bigg Boss Marathi 2?

There is no reason why I agreed to enter the Bigg Boss Marathi house. I think it is a good opportunity for me to showcase my true self. I want to prove that I have more in me. Everybody is aware of my journey as a singer. Now I want to do and know more. This is my way to connect with my audience. They can peek and see what kind of a person I am through this show. I think people will like it.

Many people are curious to know what kind of life do celebrities live. They want to know what we look like without make-up. This is a good opportunity for me to connect with the people on the other side of the screen.

Q) Do you have a strategy to survive in the Bigg Boss Marathi house?

I have taken all the strength of my family and friends with me. I am going inside with a very positive outlook, and I don’t have any strategy planned for now.

Q) What will you miss the most when you are inside the Bigg Boss Marathi house?

I will miss my ‘riaaz’ a lot. Since I am a trained singer, I practise every day.

I will also miss my daughter Aastha a lot. She is just ten years old. I will be missing her birthday too. My daughter is my everything. She is the purpose of my existence, so I am going to miss her a lot.

However, my daughter has grown up seeing me work hard and hence she has been very supportive throughout and continues to do so even in this journey of mine.

Q) How comfortable are you doing household chores as you will have to do all of that in the Bigg Boss house?

I am very comfortable doing all the household chores. I am a farmer’s daughter. I have done a lot of work. It won’t be difficult for me at all. In fact, I am looking forward to it.

Q) Is there anything that you would do or not do, like say react angrily or use bad language?

I can’t say anything right now. I am only human. I can get angry too. Of course, I will try to remain as calm as possible, but then you never know.