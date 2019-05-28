Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Shivani Surve: My popularity will be a threat to other contestants

Shivani Surve on Sunday made a glamorous entry in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 performing on “Main Heroine Hoon”. After playing a supporting role in Navya, the young actor established herself with Marathi show Devyani and Hindi TV show Jaana Na Dil Se Door.

Advertising

In her first day in the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 house, Shivani got into a fight with co-contestant Shiv Thakare. She had even confessed to host Mahesh Manjrekar that people usually consider her snooty, though she is not.

Also see in photos | Bigg Boss Marathi 2: Meet the contestants

Moments before she entered the house, Shivani spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about choosing the controversial show, her strategy and best friend Megha Dhade.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. Why Bigg Boss Marathi 2?

Advertising

Why not? It is such a great show. I was actually very excited when they called me for it. Honestly, I feel only people who are scared to showcase their real self, wouldn’t want to do it. That’s why they keep a distance from it. But for me, I am confident about who I am. And I know my fans will love me on the show.

Q. Not just the Marathi industry, you are also quite loved by the Hindi TV audience. Do you feel your popularity will be an advantage in the show?

Absolutely yes. My fans love me and I know they will support me throughout the show. However, my popularity will definitely become a threat to others. And they will want to get me out of the show. So let’s see how it goes. But I have full faith in my loving audience.

Q. Any strategy that you have planned before entering the house?

I don’t know who the other people are going to be, and what would be the situations. So how do I make any strategy to deal with them? I am going with an open mind and will take each day as it comes.

Q. There are going to be difficult tasks and household chores to do.

(Cutting in) I am really prepped up for everything. They are not letting me in, I am jumping to get inside! (laughs)

Q. Did you follow the last season of Bigg Boss Marathi?

Of course. Megha Dhade is my best friend and I followed her journey throughout. I was so happy that she emerged as the winner.

Q. So did Megha give you any special tips?

No. On the other hand, I had actually given Megha tips last year. And that’s why she won the show.

Advertising

Along with Shivani Surve, Bigg Boss Marathi 2 will also have Kishori Shahane Vij, Abhijit Awade-Bichukale, Digamber Naik, Neha Shitole, Veena Jagtap, Vaishali Mhade, Shiv Thakare, Surekha Puneka, Vidyasagar Joshi, Parag Kanhere, Maitthily Jawkar, Maadhav C Deochake, Rupali Bhosle and Abhijeet Kelkar as the contestants.