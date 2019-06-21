Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Abhijit Bichukale arrested

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Abhijit Bichukale was arrested on Friday. Bichukale was picked up by police from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi in Goregaon Filmcity, Mumbai.

Several cheque bouncing cases have been filed against Abhijit Bichukale, and the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the politician.

A senior police inspector from Aarey police station told indianexpress.com that since Goregaon Filmcity falls in Aarey police station jurisdiction, the Satara police had approached them for assistance.

She said, “A non-bailable warrant was issued by the Satara court against Abhishek Bichukale. He is one of the contestants in Marathi Bigg Boss. Because the set of this show is in Filmcity, when the Satara Crime branch staff came to Mumbai, they asked us to help them in this case.”

“It is a NBW. It is a court order and he is being taken back to Satara and further action against him will be taken there,” the police added.