Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Winner LIVE Updates: Host Riteish Deshmukh to kick off finale in a few hours

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Winner LIVE Updates: Host Riteish Deshmukh will announce the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 today.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Winner LIVE Updates: Season 6 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Marathi is all set to wrap today with the much-anticipated season finale. The grand finale will air from 8 pm onwards on Colors Marathi. It’ll stream simultaneously on JioHotstar.

The top five finalists this season are actor Vishal Kotian, best known for playing Birbal in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal and Akbal Ka Bal Birbal; actor-politician Deepali Bhosale-Sayyed, best known for her work in Marathi television; Anushri Mane who first gained popularity as a child actor in Marathi TV; actor Raqesh Bapat, best known for Anubhav Sinha’s 2001 hit Bollywood romantic drama Tum Bin and TV shows like Qubool Hai; and actor Tanvi Kolte, best known for Marathi show Lakshmi Niwas.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 winner: SCREEN poll reveals who will lift trophy of Riteish Deshmukh show Out of the five finalists, Raqesh Bapat has an edge because he’s been an contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. While he quit the latter, Bapat finished as the third runner-up in the inaugural season of Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Hosted by actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh, Bigg Boss Marathi 6 kicked off on January 11 and ran for over three months. Riteish returned as the show’s host after hosting the fifth season. His return as the host was announced last year on Bigg Boss 19, hosted by actor Salman Khan. Live Updates Apr 19, 2026 03:30 PM IST Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Finale LIVE Updates: SCREEN poll reveals who will lift the trophy of Riteish Deshmukh's show The results of a poll run by SCREEN suggest a tight race between Anushri Mane and Tanvi Kolte, with both securing 29.4% of the total votes. Vishal Kotian follows with 23.5% votes, while Raqesh Bapat has garnered 17.6% of the votes. Meanwhile, Deepali Sayyed did not receive any votes in the poll. Read More Here. Apr 19, 2026 03:20 PM IST Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Finale Winner LIVE Updates: Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner to take home Rs 15 lakh The winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 will receive a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. While this amount is relatively lower compared to some other regional editions, it has remained fairly consistent over the seasons. Notably, Vishal Nikam, the winner of Season 3, holds the record for the highest prize in the show’s history, having taken home Rs 20 lakh. Apr 19, 2026 03:10 PM IST Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Winner LIVE Updates: When and where to watch Bigg Boss Marathi 6 The grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 will air on Sunday, April 19, at 8 pm on Colors Marathi. Viewers can also stream the episode live on Jio Hotstar. Apr 19, 2026 03:01 PM IST Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Finale Winner LIVE Updates: Top 5 finalists all set for grand showdown This evening, the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6—Tanvi Kolte, Raqesh Bapat, Anushri Mane, Vishal Kotian, and Deepali Sayyed—are set to battle it out for the trophy. After three months of intense competition, each contestant has carved a distinct identity through their strategies and emotional strength, making the upcoming finale an exciting and unpredictable clash that fans are eagerly waiting to witness.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd