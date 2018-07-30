Bigg Boss Malayalam: Shwetha Menon gets evicted, Anjali Ameer enters the show

The 36th episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam was full of twists and surprises. The 36th episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam was full of twists and surprises.

The 36th episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam was full of twists and surprises. On Sunday’s episode, two very popular contestants of the show, Ranjini Haridas and Shwetha Menon were in the danger zone. Without much ado, host Mohanlal cut straight to the chase. He asked the two nominees to share their opinions as to why they were nominated by the housemates for elimination.

While Ranjini felt that others saw her as a strong contender, Shwetha claimed that the misunderstanding about her among the housemates was the primary reason for her predicament. And then, Mohanlal said something unexpected. He asked both Ranjini and Shwetha to leave the house, but not before giving each of the outgoing contestants a chance to express their views about remaining contestants on the show.

Ranjini reacted to Mohanlal’s announcement ecstatically. Terming it as “epic”, she took a potshot at the housemates for sending out all the good contestants so that the worst one can win the show.

While it appeared like a double elimination, there was more to it than meets the eye. Shwetha and Ranjini were given an emotional goodbye by some housemates and later they were sent to the activity area.

Mohanlal asked the honest opinion of the housemates about Shwetha and Ranjini. Of course, the contestants were oblivious to the fact that Shwetha and Ranjini were watching them from the other side of the house.

Following that Mohanlal interacted with Shwetha and Ranjini via video link. And he revealed that one of them will have to leave the show on Sunday. However, both of them expressed their will to continue in the show.

Mohanlal announced that Shwetha was voted out by the audience, leaving Ranjini in tears. Before signing off, the superstar host had one last surprise to present. He introduced transgender actor-model Anjali Ameer as the second wild card entry on the show.

Anjali Ameer enjoys the distinction of being the first transgender actor to play a female lead in a mainstream film. She has shared the screen space with superstar Mammootty in upcoming Tamil film Peranbu.

Inside the house, the storeroom bell went off. Pearle Maaney found two suitcases. Soon, Anjali and Ranjini entered the show, leaving the contestants shocked.

Anjali laid down her basic rules of engagement. She described herself as a ‘violent person’ and cautioned everyone to not interfere in her business. It sparked a friction between Anjali and Sabumon.

