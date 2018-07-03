Bigg Boss Malayalam: Here’s how much Shweta Menon, Ranjini Haridas and others are paid to be on the show

According to sources, Shweta Menon is the highest paid contestant in the house. According to sources, Shweta Menon is the highest paid contestant in the house.

The first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam hosted by Superstar Mohanlal has a slew of popular celebrities. And some of these contestants get a hefty pay cheque depending on the popularity they already enjoy among fans.

According to sources, Shweta Menon is the highest paid contestant in the house. Her per day pay cheque is said to be Rs 1 lakh and she is followed by Ranjini Haridas, who was introduced on the show by Mohanlal as one of the most important contestants. The popular TV anchor reportedly gets paid about Rs 80,000 on a daily basis.

While comedian Anoop Chandran’s salary is more than Rs 71,000 per day, actor Pearle Maaney is paid Rs 50,000. Archana Suseelan, known for playing negative roles in Malayalam TV serials, takes home Rs 30,000 per day. Film and stage actor Hima Shankar receives Rs 20,000 each day she spends in the newly-constructed Bigg Boss house, added the source.

Other contestants Deepan, Tharikida Sabu and Manoj Varma fall in the lower pay bracket as each of them get paid around Rs 10,000 per day on the show, said the source.

We, however, were unable to access the salary details of Sreelakshmi, Divya Sana, Aristo Suresh, Aditi Rai, Srinish Aravind and Basheer Bashi.

The show has been receiving an encouraging response from the Malayalam film audience since it went on air last month. However, apparently, the show is yet to find its X-factor that will make it as successful as its other regional counterparts.

Young model-turned-actor David John was the first contestant to get evicted from the house on Sunday’s episode.

