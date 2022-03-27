Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Inside the special house, with a royal suite and stunning art works

As Bigg Boss Season 4 Malayalam is all set to premiere from Sunday 7 pm with Mohanlal as the host, viewers of the show are excited to know every tiny detail about the Bigg Boss house for this year’s edition.

The Bigg Boss 4 house set up in Mumbai Goregaon film city is designed and conceptualised by prominent director and art director Omung Kumar. The season 4 Bigg Boss house is completely different in its interior designs and art work from the previous three seasons. Omung’s wife Vanitha has also collaborated with the designing.

“We’ve designed the interiors of the house in such a way that the contestant will feel they are in a vacation mood. There are lots of private spaces for the contestants to gather together and have fun,” said Omung Kumar.

The art work of a hand growing into a tree is one of the biggest attractions in the Bigg Boss house this season. (Photo: PR Handout) The art work of a hand growing into a tree is one of the biggest attractions in the Bigg Boss house this season. (Photo: PR Handout)

Omung has prepared many stunning art works, luxurious interiors along with garden spaces that make the Bigg Boss house a very attractive space for the contestants.

The art work of a hand growing into a tree is one of the biggest attraction in the Bigg Boss house this season. Bigg Boss logo can also be seen hanging along with leaves in this art work.

The colour patterns used in the house is pleasing to the eyes. Another speciality of Bigg Boss house is that there will be a royal suite for the captain. The bedroom design of this suit provides an ultra luxury comfort for the captain selected through various games and tasks.

The jail room of this year’s Bigg Boss house comes with distinctive features. It is designed in the form of a globe and resembles a bird’s nest.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 will premiere at 7 pm on Asianet today. The audience can also stream it on Disney Plus Hotstar.