Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Aswin opens up about his sexual orientation

The Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 house hosts contestants from diverse cultural and social backgrounds. After Aparna Mulberry and Jasmine Moosa, Aswin Vijay too has opened up about his sexual orientation on the show.

In the latest episode of the reality show, Aparna told Jasmine that Aswin is gay. “He has something to open up about. He’s gay,” Aparna said. Jasmine asked Aswin whether he’s bi-sexual, to which he replied, “No, I am strictly gay”. Jasmine then said, “I had doubts before, but didn’t ask because it’s personal”. This is the first time Aswin is opening up about his sexual orientation.

During the launch of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, Aparna Mulberry and Jasmine Moosa had revealed they are living with same-sex partners.

Meanwhile, a lot has been happening in the Bigg Boss house, following the eviction of Janaki Sudheer from the show. The housemates are expecting wild card entries to join Bigg Boss in the coming days.

In one of the morning activities, Blesslee taught housemates the pronunciation of Malayalam alphabets. Following the Malayalam class by Blesslee, it was time for the nomination. Robin, Daisy, Jasmine, Aswin, Nimisha, Ronson, Dilsha and Blesslee were nominated for eviction.

In another daily task named Malayogam, the contestants were divided into groups. They had to exchange garlands when the buzzer sounded and on the next buzzer, the team with the garland had to exit the game. Daisy was the referee of the task. Lakshmi Priya fell into the pool during the task. A few contestants also got slightly injured during the task. The team comprising Dilsha, Aparna and Suraj won the task.