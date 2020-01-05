Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2: When and where to watch Mohanlal’s show

Mohanlal hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 will go on air tonight. Mohanlal hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 will go on air tonight.

The second edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 premieres on January 5. The television reality show will be hosted by superstar Mohanlal who shouldered the show in the first season as well.

The first season of the show was an instant hit among the audience. It managed to keep the audience hooked to their television screens with a lot of controversial content. It ran for over 100 days and finally got a winner in Sabumon Abdusamad, who took home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

Now, the show will return with a new season and seventeen new contestants who will try to entertain the viewers with their fights, friendships and maybe romance. Mohanlal has already promised the second edition of the upcoming show will be more exciting than the previous one.

Wondering when and where to watch the premiere of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2?

Bigg Boss Malayalam will premiere on the channel Asianet at 6 pm on Sunday. Then, it will be aired every day at 9:30 pm on the same channel. In case you miss it on television, you can also watch the show on the streaming platform, Hotstar.

