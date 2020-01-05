Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 launch LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 launch is airing on Asianet. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 launch is airing on Asianet.

The premiere of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 is currently underway. The reality show is hosted by superstar Mohanlal.

The previous season went on air in June 2018 with 16 celebrity contestants. And the show instantly became a huge success, thanks to the outspoken, and at times, controversial behaviour of the contestants. The season came to an end after more than 100 days on September 30. Controversial television personality Sabumon Abdusamad was voted the winner of the season. He took home the winner’s trophy and a cash prize of a whopping Rs 1 crore.

Talking about Bigg Boss Malayalam earlier during a Facebook live session, Mohanlal said hosting the show was a “revelation” for him. He also suggested that the unscripted nature of the show excites him a lot. The Lucifer star comes with prior knowledge of hosting television shows in addition to his nearly 40 years of rich experience in the film industry. He made his debut on the small screen with the entertainment talk show Lal Salaam in 2017.

Mohanlal also promised that the second edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam will be more exciting than the first edition.

The showrunners have revealed that there will be as many as 17 contestants in the second season of the reality show.