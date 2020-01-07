Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 January 7 LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 airs on Asianet. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 airs on Asianet.

The latest season of Bigg Boss Malayalam started on January 5 with superstar Mohanlal as the host. The premiere saw Thezni Khan, Pradeep Chandran, Fukru, Reshma Rajan, Sujo Mathew, Suresh Krishnan, Somadas, Alexandra Johnson, Pareekutty Perumbavoor, Manju Sunichen, Veena Nair, Saju Navodaya, Arya Rohit, RJ Raghu, Rajith Kumar, Rajini Chandy and Alina Padikkal entering the Bigg Boss house.

Rajini Chandy has become the first captain of the house.

They will now undergo weekly eliminations as they face Mohanlal every weekend. Mohanlal also hosted the first season of the show in 2018. During a Facebook live session, Mohanlal had said that he liked the unscripted nature of the show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 is scheduled to run for 100 days at the end of which a winner will be chosen via audience voting. The winner of the show will win Rs 1 crore and a trophy.