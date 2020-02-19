Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 February 19 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 airs on Asianet. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 airs on Asianet.

The latest season of Bigg Boss Malayalam started on January 5 with superstar Mohanlal as the host. The contestants who are still competing for the trophy are Fukru, Manju Sunichen, Sooraj, Veena Nair, Saju Navodaya, Arya Rohit, Rajith Kumar, Alina Padikkal, Jazla Madasseri and Daya Aswathy.

While Pradeep Chandran, Thesni Khan, Pareekutty Perumbavoor, Suresh Krishnan and Rajini Chandy were evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, Pavan Gino Thomas, Alasandra Johnson, Raghu Subhash, Reshma Rajan, Sujo Mathew and Somadas decided to walk about of the Bigg Boss house.

The season has so far seen four wild card entries – Daya Ashwathy, Jazla Madasseri, Sooraj and Pavan Gino Thomas.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 is scheduled to run for 100 days at the end of which a winner will be chosen via audience voting. The winner of the show will win Rs 1 crore and a trophy.