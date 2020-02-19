Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 February 19 episode LIVE UPDATES

The contestants who are still competing for the trophy are Fukru, Manju Sunichen, Sooraj, Veena Nair, Saju Navodaya, Arya Rohit, Rajith Kumar, Alina Padikkal, Jazla Madasseri and Daya Aswathy.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 19, 2020 3:10:16 pm
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 airs on Asianet.

While Pradeep Chandran, Thesni Khan, Pareekutty Perumbavoor, Suresh Krishnan and Rajini Chandy were evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, Pavan Gino Thomas, Alasandra Johnson, Raghu Subhash, Reshma Rajan, Sujo Mathew and Somadas decided to walk about of the Bigg Boss house.

The season has so far seen four wild card entries – Daya Ashwathy, Jazla Madasseri, Sooraj and Pavan Gino Thomas.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 is scheduled to run for 100 days at the end of which a winner will be chosen via audience voting. The winner of the show will win Rs 1 crore and a trophy.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2.

Highlights

    15:10 (IST)19 Feb 2020
    Treat for contestants

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 contestants will be treated to delicious food items after the passing the ball game.

    14:41 (IST)19 Feb 2020
    Fukru is angry about his nomination

    In today's episode, Rajith Kumar will reveal that he nominated Fukru for eviction.

    14:11 (IST)19 Feb 2020
    Contestants play games

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 contestants will today have fun playing passing the ball game.

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 airs on Asianet from Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. The show is also available on the streaming platform Hotstar.

