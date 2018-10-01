Sabumon wins Bigg Boss Malayalam

Sabumon won Bigg Boss Malayalam. Sabumon won Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Bigg Boss Malayalam came to an end on Sunday after more than three months. It had premiered on June 24. The top spot was secured by Sabumon. Hosted by Malayalam film industry’s superstar Mohanlal, the Asianet reality show had started with 16 contestants. In the finale, only five contestants out of them had remained — Srinish Aravind, Pearle Maaney, Sabumon, Aristo Suresh and Shiyas Kareem.

The grand finale ceremony began with previously evicted contestants of the show talking about their experience on the show. The host Mohanlal then entered the stage. He revealed that Bigg Boss Malayalam received over five crore votes.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Malayalam finale highlights: Sabumon is the winner of Mohanlal’s show

Musician Stephen Devassy then came on the stage to give a rousing performance. He also interacted with the finalists. Many ex-contestants also performed on the Bigg Boss Malayalam stage.

While Aristo Suresh was evicted, he also got a film offer. The film’s name is Kolambi. The show also saw a bunch of comedians performing an entertaining skit on Bigg Boss Malayalam housemates and host. Mohanlal too took the stage and sang a song about Kerala and India.

Srinish Aravind was the next contestant to be evicted. Mohanlal sang another song, and the comedians once again performed a skit. Mohanlal then showed a video clip on friendships in the Bigg Boss house. Then clips on various contestants’ journeys were shown.

Pearle Maaney and Sabumon were the last contestants standing.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd