Bigg Boss Malayalam: Mohanlal’s show to begin from June 24

Mohanlal will host Bigg Boss Malayalam. Mohanlal will host Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Saturday unveiled the motion poster of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season One, which will go on air from June 24. He will be anchoring the weekend episodes, where he will be sharing his thoughts on the activities inside the Bigg Boss house. The actor will also be conducting weekly elimination rounds.

It will be interesting to see what distinct style the versatile actor will bring to the show as compared to his southern counterparts Kamal Hassan, Sudeep and latest entrant Nani. “No more small games. From here on, Big.. Only Bigg games,” says the actor in the motion poster.

Mohanlal is not new to the television industry. He made his debut on the small screen last year with the entertainment talk show Lal Salaam. The show built around Mohanlal’s career spanning over four decades had 22 episodes. Lal Salaam hosted celebrity guests and honoured humanitarian and social workers among other interactive activities.

The produces have been widening the market for Bigg Boss with focus on regional languages. The reality TV show is already a smash hit in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. And the show is a success in Marathi.

“Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show in the country and with it doing fabulously well in regional languages (Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and now Marathi), it was only feasible that the Malayalam market be also explored. The makers wanted a big star to be the face of the show and who better than Mohanlal to take charge. The team will soon finalise on the theme, post which the Bigg Boss house would be set up. They are already searching for 15 celebrities, who will be locked inside the house for around 100 days,” a source had told Indianexpress.com earlier.

In Hindi, the show has successfully completed 11 seasons and it has been revived for season 12. The second season of Bigg Boss Telugu with its new host Nani will also begin this month. In Tamil, Kamal will return as the host for season two soon. And Sudeep has been the face of the show in Kannada since its inception in 2013.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd