Bigg Boss Malayalam launch LIVE UPDATES: Mohanlal is back on the small screen

Bigg Boss Malayalam launch live updates: The first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam has begun. The show is hosted by superstar Mohanlal, who comes with a prior knowledge in hosting a television show in addition to his nearly 40 years of rich experience in the film industry.
He made his debut on the small screen last year with talk show Lal Salaam. The Malayalam version of Bigg Boss will be a lot different from Mohanlal’s previous TV show.
Bigg Boss Malayalam will take place in the newly constructed house at the film city in Mumbai. The house will host 16 contestants, who will remain oblivious to the developments in the outside world as they are not provided with cable television or newspaper. And neither will they have access to the technology such as mobile phones and internet.
Aristo Suresh makes an entry singing his song from Angamaly Diaries. He is the sixth contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season One.
Mohanlal reminds Suresh that he won't get supply of alcohol inside the house before seeing him off.
Theatre and film actor Hima Shankar is the fifth contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season One. She saw Mohanlal for the first time in Kasi during shooting of Odiyan.
Srinish Aravind, whose ticket to fame is Malayalam TV serial Pranayam, is the fourth contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season One.
Jagathy's daughter Sreelakshmi is the third contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam. She is returning to the spotlight after a gap of two years.
Sreelakshmi says she has the blessings of her father Jagathy Sreekumar.
Deepan says he got married 58 days ago and his wife Maya was not happy about him going for the show. He adds, "My career is my first wife."
Deepan Murali is a favourite of Malayalam serial audiences, says Mohanlal as he introduces the second contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Deepan meets Mohanlal for the first time on the Bigg Boss stage.
"There is a beautiful swimming pool inside the house. I hope we have the fortune of seeing her take a bath in the pool," says Mohanlal.
Mohanlal welcomes Shwetha Menon with a hug. He calls her 'a beautiful girl who stole everyone's hearts'.
Shwetha Menon is the first contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season One. She makes an entry dancing to a Telugu song from Baahubali:The Beginning.
Mohanlal also gives a glimpse of the control room where the housemates will be monitored 24/7 for the next 100 days.
In between, Mohanlal plugs public service announcements such as 'smoking is injurious to health' and 'water is precious, so use it with responsibility'.
Store room is already stocked with groceries and vegetables.
Mohanlal picks up ingridients required for making tea from the store room. As he heads to the kitchen, Bigg Boss calls him into the confession room and reminds him that everything happens according to the rules in the house. In short, he can't make tea.
Bigg boss tells Mohanlal that his time us up and now he can leave.
The entire house has been designed drawing inspiration from the tradition and culture of Kerala.
As compared to the Tamil and Telugu versions, Bigg Boss Malayalam house looks more spacious and colourful.
A blindfloded Mohanlal enters the Bigg Boss Malayalam house with a walking stick to give the audience a guided tour of the newly constructed house.
Mohanlal explains the basics of Bigg Boss Malayalam. He says 16 different individuals will live under the same roof for 100 days without any comforts of the outside world.
Bigg Boss Malayalam begins with popular punchlines from Mohanlal's blockbusters.