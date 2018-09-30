Bigg Boss Malayalam finale LIVE UPDATES: Aristo Suresh gets a film offer

Bigg Boss Malayalam is finally coming to an end today. Hosted by superstar Mohanlal, the Asianet reality show started with 16 contestants on June 24. After over three months, the show will on Sunday get a winner from among the top five contestants – Srinish Aravind, Pearle Maaney, Sabumon, Aristo Suresh and Shiyas Kareem.
While Pearle Maaney, Sabumon Abdusamad, Srinish Aravind, Aristo Suresh, Aditi Rai, Archana Suseelan, Basheer Bashi, Hima Shankar, Anoop Chandran, Ranjini Haridas, Diya Sana, Shweta Menon, Deepan Murali, Sreelakshmi Sreekumar, David John and Manoj K Verma were the celebrity contestants, Anjali Ameer and Shiyas Kareem were the wild-card entrants this season.
Aristo Suresh gets a film offer on Bigg Boss Malayalam. The film's name is Kolambi.
Bigg Boss Malayalam host Mohanlal interacts with Aristo Suresh. Suresh recalls his stay in the Bigg Boss house. The actor says his life is going to change after he goes out of the show. Among the five finalists, Suresh has received the least amount of votes and has been evicted from the house.
Deepan Murali impresses with a classical dance performance.
Ranjini Haridas says she didn't watch Bigg Boss Malayalam after going out of the house.
Ranjini Haridas performs on a song which slams Anoop Chandran.
Aditi Rai returns to Bigg Boss Malayalam stage. Mohanlal interacts with Aditi. The ex-contestant says she is still in the Bigg Boss zone.
Host Mohanlal calls Aristo Suresh to the Bigg Boss Malayalam stage.
Host Mohanalal interacts with Bigg Boss Malayalam finalists Srinish Aravind, Pearle Maaney, Sabumon, Aristo Suresh and Shiyas Kareem.
Stephen Devassy entertains the contestants and audience with the Bigg Boss Malayalam song.
Mohanlal welcomes Stephen Devassy to Bigg Boss Malayalam Season One stage. Devassy talks about his experience in the Bigg Boss house.
Stephen Devassy interacts with Srinish Aravind, Pearle Maaney, Sabumon, Aristo Suresh and Shiyas Kareem.
Stephen Devassy performs for Bigg Boss Malayalam finalists Srinish Aravind, Pearle Maaney, Sabumon, Aristo Suresh and Shiyas Kareem.
Mohanlal reveals that Bigg Boss Malayalam has received four crore votes.
Host Mohanlal enters Bigg Boss Malayalam with a performance.
Ex-contestants talk about their experience on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season One.
In an interview with TOI, Anoop Chandran said, "As the winner would get a flat worth Rs 1 crore, it would be great if Shiyas succeeds as everyone else has a property or home, but he doesn’t. However, in terms of performance, he wouldn’t come anywhere. I would choose Sabu. He has actively taken the charges of the tasks he was entrusted upon."
'Sabumon is the one guy who has contributed the most making Bigg Boss an entertainment show. He has forged a bond with everyone. His public image is positive now. He presented himself quite well,' Ranjini Haridas told Times of India.