Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Live now

Bigg Boss Malayalam finale LIVE UPDATES: Aristo Suresh gets a film offer

Bigg Boss Malayalam finale live updates: Srinish Aravind, Pearle Maaney, Sabumon, Aristo Suresh and Shiyas Kareem vie for the Bigg Boss Malayalam winner's trophy and cash prize.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 30, 2018 7:58:01 pm
Bigg Boss Malayalam finale Bigg Boss Malayalam grand finale live: Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam at 7 pm on Asianet.

Bigg Boss Malayalam is finally coming to an end today. Hosted by superstar Mohanlal, the Asianet reality show started with 16 contestants on June 24. After over three months, the show will on Sunday get a winner from among the top five contestants – Srinish Aravind, Pearle Maaney, Sabumon, Aristo Suresh and Shiyas Kareem.

While Pearle Maaney, Sabumon Abdusamad, Srinish Aravind, Aristo Suresh, Aditi Rai, Archana Suseelan, Basheer Bashi, Hima Shankar, Anoop Chandran, Ranjini Haridas, Diya Sana, Shweta Menon, Deepan Murali, Sreelakshmi Sreekumar, David John and Manoj K Verma were the celebrity contestants, Anjali Ameer and Shiyas Kareem were the wild-card entrants this season.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam.

19:57 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Suresh gets a film offer

Aristo Suresh gets a film offer on Bigg Boss Malayalam. The film's name is Kolambi.

19:55 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Aristo Suresh evicted

Bigg Boss Malayalam host Mohanlal interacts with Aristo Suresh. Suresh recalls his stay in the Bigg Boss house. The actor says his life is going to change after he goes out of the show. Among the five finalists, Suresh has received the least amount of votes and has been evicted from the house.

19:45 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Deepan is here

Deepan Murali impresses with a classical dance performance.

19:43 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Ranjini on Bigg Boss Malayalam

Ranjini Haridas says she didn't watch Bigg Boss Malayalam after going out of the house.

19:37 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Ranjini performs

Ranjini Haridas performs on a song which slams Anoop Chandran.

19:32 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Aditi Rai returns

Aditi Rai returns to Bigg Boss Malayalam stage.  Mohanlal interacts with Aditi. The ex-contestant says she is still in the Bigg Boss zone.

19:30 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Aristo Suresh to be evicted?

Host Mohanlal calls Aristo Suresh to the Bigg Boss Malayalam stage.

19:25 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Mohanalal interacts with Bigg Boss Malayalam finalists

Host Mohanalal interacts with Bigg Boss Malayalam finalists Srinish Aravind, Pearle Maaney, Sabumon, Aristo Suresh and Shiyas Kareem.

19:22 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Stephen Devassy sings

Stephen Devassy entertains the contestants and audience with the Bigg Boss Malayalam song.

19:18 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Mohanlal welcomes Devassy

Mohanlal welcomes Stephen Devassy to Bigg Boss Malayalam Season One stage. Devassy talks about his experience in the Bigg Boss house.

19:15 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Devassy interacts Bigg Boss Malayalam finalists

Stephen Devassy interacts with Srinish Aravind, Pearle Maaney, Sabumon, Aristo Suresh and Shiyas Kareem.

19:13 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Stephen Devassy performs

Stephen Devassy performs for Bigg Boss Malayalam finalists Srinish Aravind, Pearle Maaney, Sabumon, Aristo Suresh and Shiyas Kareem.

19:12 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Bigg Boss Malayalam voting

Mohanlal reveals that Bigg Boss Malayalam has received four crore votes. 

19:10 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Mohanlal enters

Host Mohanlal enters Bigg Boss Malayalam with a performance.

19:02 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Ex-contestants on Bigg Boss Malayalam

Ex-contestants talk about their experience on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season One.

19:00 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Anoop backs Shiyas Kareem

In an interview with TOI, Anoop Chandran said, "As the winner would get a flat worth Rs 1 crore, it would be great if Shiyas succeeds as everyone else has a property or home, but he doesn’t. However, in terms of performance, he wouldn’t come anywhere. I would choose Sabu. He has actively taken the charges of the tasks he was entrusted upon."

18:57 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Ranjini picks Sabumon as Bigg Boss Malayalam winner

'Sabumon is the one guy who has contributed the most making Bigg Boss an entertainment show. He has forged a bond with everyone. His public image is positive now. He presented himself quite well,' Ranjini Haridas told Times of India.

Talking about hosting Bigg Boss Malayalam, host Mohanlal had said, "In 38 years of my career, I have tried many exciting things and this is the first time I am being excited to be part of a grand TV show. I thank the whole team for selecting me as Bigg Boss."

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd