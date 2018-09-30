Bigg Boss Malayalam finale LIVE UPDATES: Aristo Suresh gets a film offer

Bigg Boss Malayalam grand finale live: Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam at 7 pm on Asianet. Bigg Boss Malayalam grand finale live: Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam at 7 pm on Asianet.

Bigg Boss Malayalam is finally coming to an end today. Hosted by superstar Mohanlal, the Asianet reality show started with 16 contestants on June 24. After over three months, the show will on Sunday get a winner from among the top five contestants – Srinish Aravind, Pearle Maaney, Sabumon, Aristo Suresh and Shiyas Kareem.

While Pearle Maaney, Sabumon Abdusamad, Srinish Aravind, Aristo Suresh, Aditi Rai, Archana Suseelan, Basheer Bashi, Hima Shankar, Anoop Chandran, Ranjini Haridas, Diya Sana, Shweta Menon, Deepan Murali, Sreelakshmi Sreekumar, David John and Manoj K Verma were the celebrity contestants, Anjali Ameer and Shiyas Kareem were the wild-card entrants this season.