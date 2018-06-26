Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Sabu facing arrest?

Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Sabu even faced the wrath of fans for his comments on superstar Mohanlal. Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Sabu even faced the wrath of fans for his comments on superstar Mohanlal.

It looks like a major controversy is brewing already in the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. The show, which premiered on Sunday, has been taking a lot of heat due to one of its contestants Sabumon Abdusamad, popularly known as Tharikida Sabu.

The popular TV anchor-actor, who is no stranger to controversies, has been booked under various sections of IPC for his alleged derogatory Facebook post against a woman.

BJP leader Lasitha Palakkal has filed a complaint against Sabu accusing him of making sexually inappropriate comments against her.

“Sabu has been booked under sections 354 (A) of IPC and 120 of Kerala Police Act (KP). He has, however, not been charged under relevant sections of the IT Act,” reported The News Minute quoting a police official.

Lasitha took to Facebook demanding the arrest of Sabu after he was introduced as a contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam. She alleged in a Facebook post “The government claims Sabu is absconding. But, he is on Asianet’s show Bigg Boss.”

She asked, “Will the government take action against the owner of the channel for hiding an accused?”

The police have claimed that they are yet to establish whether the Facebook page where abusive comments against Lasitha appeared, indeed, belonged to Sabu. The case is now with the cybercrime department, while Lasitha has vowed to continue to press charges against Sabu.

As part of the rules of the show, Sabu will remain locked inside the Bigg Boss house, which is located in Mumbai’s film city for at least 100 days or until he gets voted out by the viewers.

Sabu has a long history of drawing flak for his provocative statements. Earlier, he even faced the wrath of fans for his comments on superstar Mohanlal, who is also hosting Bigg Boss Malayalam.

It may be recalled that the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu also ran into a similar trouble last year. Actor Mumaith Khan, who was wanted for questioning in connection with a major drug racket back then, participated in the show. However, on the directions of the investigating officials, she was transported to Hyderabad to face questioning. And she was allowed to re-enter the show later.

