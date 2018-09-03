Bigg Boss Malayalam: Anoop Chandran gets evicted, Pearle Maaney and Shiyas safe

Bigg Boss Malayalam evicted contestant Anoop Chandran said he was not ready to leave the show. Bigg Boss Malayalam evicted contestant Anoop Chandran said he was not ready to leave the show.

Well-known comedy actor Anoop Chandran became the 11th contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. In Sunday’s episode, he was in the bottom three along with Pearle Maaney and Shiyas.

Host Mohanlal discussed the issues between the housemates before starting the elimination process. He first announced that Pearle, who is clearly the popular contestant on the show, was saved by the audience. Then, he asked Anoop and Shiyas to share their thoughts as they stand on the verge of eviction on the show.

Shiyas said he felt some people were trying to get him evicted from the house. The model added that he doesn’t enjoy enough support from the audience to survive the elimination process. Mohanlal, however, seemed to disagree. The superstar host told him that he has become a big guy now and has a huge fan following outside.

Mohanlal soon announced that Anoop will be leaving the show this week, which made Basheer very emotional. Suresh even sang a song for Anoop as most of the contestants bid an emotional goodbye to him. Shiyas and Basheer broke into tears.

Anoop said he was very thankful for the opportunity to be part of this show. Mohanlal showed Anoop a series of short videos about the relationships he formed with the contestants during the course of 71 days on the show.

The first footage that was played for Anoop captured his bonding with Basheer. “I want him to be successful in the show,” he said.

Then, another footage about Anoop’s bond with Suresh was played. “Suresh is a very pure person,” Anoop said, adding that he loves him like a big brother.

Anoop suggested that he had misunderstood Ranjini Haridas and did not understand her true value when she was with him on the show. Anoop shared a love-hate relationship with Ranjini. Calling Ranjini will be the first thing that he will do after reaching Ernakulam.

Anoop said that for long he has shared a professional rivalry with Sabu. But, his perception about Sabu changed after being with him on the show. He said the only unsettled difference that he has with Sabu was the debate about farming methods. He is all for organic ways of growing food, and Sabu was for using chemicals. “I love you, Sabu,” he said.

Anoop said he was not ready to leave the show and he could have lived in the Bigg Boss house for 1000 days if allowed.

