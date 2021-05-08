Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 cancelled due to raging Covid-19 pandemic

The makers of Bigg Boss Kannada have decided to cancel the ongoing season as Karnataka is set to go into a full lockdown for 14 days starting Monday. The Karnataka government on Friday announced that a total lockdown will be imposed in the state amid the raging second wave of coronavirus. As per the new lockdown guidelines, the government has directed makers to shut down the production of TV shows and films.

Parameshwar Gundkal, Cluster Business Head of Colors Kannada, on Saturday announced that season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada has been cancelled owing to the current situation. “Today is the 71st day since Bigg Boss (season 8) began. I feel emotionally overwhelmed looking at 11 contestants in the house through these cameras. Everyone inside this house is happy as they are unaware of problems that are happening on the outside. They are also safe since they are all isolated. Everybody will be informed about what’s going on on the outside, and they will be brought out. All of the housemates and crew members will be safely taken to their homes, and the arrangement for the same is underway. The dream and effort of hundreds of people have been cut short. Even though it was a very difficult decision to make, we are satisfied with it. Our hearts feel heavy. Not because the show was cancelled but on the account of an invisible virus that is causing all the tragedy,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

It is worth noting that the show’s host Sudeep has stayed away from the sets for the last few weeks as he was recovering from an illness. The nature of the illness was not revealed by the actor. And even after he recovered, he steered clear of the show, citing safety.

“(It is) Cancelled becaue even if it’s a few members gathering to shoot, it isn’t supporting th current situation. I understand viewers’ disappointments, but I’m sure we all agree tat we need to support the rules laid (down). Let’s hope for the best and hopefully we can be back with weekend episodes asap. Love & Hugs (sic),” Sudeep tweeted earlier.