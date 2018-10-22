Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Sudeep opens show by paying tribute to the Bigg Boss house

Follow Us:
Monday, October 22, 2018
With the help of a crane, Bigg Boss Kannada 6 host Sudeep was directly dropped inside the compound of the newly constructed Bigg Boss house. He made an entry with the title track from his new film The Villain blaring in the background.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: October 22, 2018 3:34:48 pm

The sixth season of Bigg Boss Kannada went on air on Sunday. Traditionally, the show is launched on the grand stage inside the studio. However, this time, it was different. 

Bigg Boss Kannada host Sudeep was directly dropped inside the compound of the newly constructed house with the help of a crane. He made an entry with the title track from his new film The Villain blaring in the background.

“Every year the show is normally launched on the stage. But, today, we will begin the season from the garden area of the house. There is a reason,” said Sudeep, while explaining the departure from the usual practice. “When the Bigg Boss house was gutted in a fire, we realized how much we were attached to it.”

About eight months ago, the Bigg Boss Kannada house located at the Innovative Film City in Bidadi, about 40 km from Bangalore was destroyed in a major fire accident. Sudeep said the Bigg Boss house now stands as a symbol of great human spirit. “It has risen from the ashes,” he expressed. “So, let us being from here.”

Sudeep noted only two things survived the fire accident: an idol of a goddess and a manual water pump. He began the tour of the newly constructed house designed using a wide range of colors. This time, the showrunners have also included a prison area in the new design. And there is also a sperate bedroom for the captain of the house. A new captain is selected at the end of every week either by allowing the housemates to choose one or based on the results of tasks for the captaincy. The showrunners have also thrown in a beauty parlor in the new set up. “The house is beautiful but it becomes more colourful when we send in the contestants,” said Sudeep.

The opening episode that lasted for four hours introduced 18 contestants. It was a mixed bag of celebrities and civilians from different walks of life.

Sonu Patil, a commoner from North Karnataka Sonu Patil, a commoner from North Karnataka
Andrew Jaypaul, another commoner Andrew Jaypaul, another commoner
Jayashree Raj, a TV actor Jayashree Raj, a TV actor
MJ Rakesh, an RJ MJ Rakesh, an RJ
Oggarane Dabbi Murali, a TV anchor Oggarane Dabbi Murali, a TV anchor
Akshatha Pandavapura, a stage actor Akshatha Pandavapura, a stage actor
Rakshita Rai Rakshita Rai, a cricket player
Kavita, an RJ Kavita, an RJ
Adam Pasha Adam Pasha, a transgender contestant

Rapid Rashmi, an RJ

A V Ravi, an actor, and an accomplished bodybuilder A V Ravi, an actor, and an accomplished bodybuilder

Shashi Kumar, a farmer

Reema Dias, a techie

Naveen Sajju, a musician Naveen Sajju, a musician

Sneha Acharya, a TV actor

Anand Malgatti, a bus conductor

Naina Puttaswamy, an actor

Dhanraj CM, a mimicry artist Dhanraj CM, a mimicry artist

Sudeep has been hosting Bigg Boss Kannada ever since its first season in 2013.

