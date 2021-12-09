Bigg Boss is 2021’s most popular TV show on Twitter; Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill top contestant list

Data shared by microblogging site Twitter has revealed that Bigg Boss was the year’s most popular TV show on the platform. The late Sidharth Shukla, and other former Bigg Boss contestants such as Shehnaaz Gill and Rubina Dilaik topped the list of the most popular Bigg Boss celebrities on Twitter.

Most tweeted about TV shows of 2021

1. #BiggBoss: With the season 14 finale of Bigg Boss airing in February and season 15 kicking off in October, the reality show stayed in the viewers’ minds throughout the year. The show diversified its audience in the interim period, with the debut of Bigg Boss OTT.

2. #GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin: The Sai-Virat-Pakhi love triangle kept fans glued to their screens this year. While Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt kept the interest intact with their real-life romance, it was his on-screen chemistry with Ayesha Singh that inspired online chatter, mostly with the hashtag ‘#SaiRat’.

3. #BarristerBabu: Fans flocked to Twitter to appreciate the Colors show for raising awareness around sensitive socio-political issues. Actors Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni and Pravisht Mishra also got a lot of love from fans.

4. #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai: One of the longest-running television shows in the country, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has always been a fan-favourite. With a change in cast and a dramatic leap in setting, the serial continued to make a lot of noise on Twitter.

5. #MehndiHaiRachneWaali: While the Star Plus show might not be a TRP generator, thanks to Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar’s sizzling chemistry, it became a favourite on social media.

Most tweeted about Bigg Boss personalities

1. Sidharth Shukla: Ever since Sidharth Shukla entered Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, he became an absolute favourite among fans. While this year started on a high with his digital debut, it was his death in September that united fans in their grief. The actor continued to trend for weeks as ‘SidHearts’ paid tribute and showed support for his family and friends.

2. Rubina Dilaik: The Bigg Boss 14 winner was a favourite from the word go. She remained in the limelight throughout her stint on the show, and Twitter seemed to explode after her win earlier this year. With the actor also teasing fans with her new projects–multiple music videos and even a Bollywood debut–the chatter just didn’t subside.

3. Shehnaaz Gill: Another favourite on Twitter, Shehnaaz Gill was thrust into the spotlight after Sidharth Shukla’s death. They were rumoured to be in a relationship. Her tribute video for him–“Tu Yaheen Hai”–was also appreciated by fans. The Punjabi star also attracted attention for her big-screen debut opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Honsla Rakh, and for appearing in a Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot.

4. Rahul Vaidya: Rubina Dilaik’s main adversary on Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya also found a place on the list of the most tweeted about celebrities. His participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and wedding with Disha Parmar also contributed to the buzz around him on the microblogging site.

5. Jasmin Bhasin: The actor may have had an early exit from Bigg Boss 14, but she continued to spark conversations on Twitter thanks to interest in her relationship with Aly Goni.

Did your favourite feature on the list?