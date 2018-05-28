Bigg Boss fame Sara Khan slapped with a legal notice for her web show Bitchy Bee

Rajeev Khinchi has filed a legal notice against Bitchy Bee, a show by Sara Khan. Rajeev Khinchi has filed a legal notice against Bitchy Bee, a show by Sara Khan.

In a time when actors are spreading their wings trying out newer avenues, pretty and petite Sara Khan recently jumped on the bandwagon and launched her Youtube channel. Her show Bitchy Bee stars her along with her sister and the two are at their candid best chatting and gossiping. Even before the second episode could launch, Sara is facing a legal trouble because of Rajeev Khinchi, the guest she had invited on her show.

The second episode was to project a party sequence where friends get drunk and gossip about each other. For the same, she invited her friend, choreographer Rajeev. And the alcohol indeed did its trick as he opened up on matters that shouldn’t have been spoken.

Now here’s a catch, Rajeev did not know it was for a shoot and will be used by Sara for her show. Assuming it to be a friendly conversation, he shared secrets about his friends, and now, not wanting it to become public, Rajeev decided to take a legal way and has slapped Sara a notice to stop her from uploading the video. As for Sara, she claims that Rajeev was given mikes before the shoot and he knew in advance that this was for a show. It was only later he realised that he could be in trouble and so backed off.

Not someone to bow down, Sara shared with indianexpress.com, “The video will be uploaded at 7:30 pm today without any edit in the content. Everyone present on the shoot knew about nature and as a friend, I only hope the matter sorts out.”

Rajeev on his part told us, “We are following whatever legal procedures it takes to stop Sara. We have told her to pull it off, let’s see what happens.”

Sara debuted on television with Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai, post which she has appeared in shows like Ram Milayi Jodi, Junoon, Sasural Simar Ka, Bhagyalaxmi, Shakti and more. Her first stint with controversy happened when she got married to boyfriend Ali Merchant on Bigg Boss 4. Sara is currently seen in Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa.

