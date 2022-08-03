Bigg Boss fame Priyank Sharma says he was attacked by an unidentified man at Ghaziabad hospital: ‘It was scary’

Bigg Boss 11 fame and television actor Priyank Sharma has shared that he was attacked by an unidentified man at a hospital in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The actor, in a recent interview, has said that he was visiting the hospital with his parents when the man attacked him. He said he escaped with minor bruises.

The actor revealed in an interview with ETimes that the man attacked him and started hitting him. Two men from the hospital administration came to his rescue and the attacker ran away.

The actor has also shared that he has filed a complaint under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code at the Kaushambi police station in Ghaziabad. He also stated that while the hospital staff was helpful, they did not share CCTV footage with the actor that he requested to identify the attacker.

The actor celebrated his birthday on August 1 and shared a video of how he celebrated his special day at an orphanage on his social media handles. The actor posted the video and wrote, “Grateful 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️.”

In the video we can see cake and sweets being distributed to the children at the orphanage.

Priyank, who participated in the eleventh season on Bigg Boss has stayed away from television for a while now. Recently, he spoke about why he is not enjoying working for television. Priyank, in an interview with Bollywood life, had shared, “If you see I haven’t done TV soaps ever, with due respect to other actors, I am not that person who can do one role for years. I don’t have that patience in me. I have three reality shows which aired on TV. I want to explore more in web series and films.”

Before participating in Bigg Boss, Priyank gained popularity with his stint on MTV Splitsvilla. He has starred in web-series like Puncch Beat Season 2 and Mum Bhai.