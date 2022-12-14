Ex-Bigg Boss contestants divided over Abdu Rozik being ‘bullied’ in the Salman Khan show: ‘Potty humour’

A few days back, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia celebrated her birthday at the Bigg Boss 16 house. Her close friends in the show — Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan also threw a special surprise for her. While fans loved their gesture, they did call them out for their joke on Abdu. Sajid and Sumbul persuaded the Tajikistani singer to write ‘Happy Birthday Nims’ on his chest as a surprise. However, they also wrote ‘I love Tatti’ on his back. Given he does not understand Hindi, the 19-year-old was seen happily dancing before a few housemates told him what was written on his body. He was upset over it but after Nimrit told him that she loved it, he gave in and later started enjoying the moment.

Fans, however, did not take their actions kindly as they criticised the contestants for fooling Abdu. They even felt that the housemates were bullying him by taking leverage of his innocence. People requested host Salman Khan to take cognizance of the matter in the weekend episodes. Even former Bigg Boss contestants took to social media to share their reactions. Bigg Boss 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia was the first celebrity to voice her opinions. In a tweet, she wrote, “NOT COOL ! Abdu doent deserve this ! But just think about it guys..if the mandli has come together & written this on Abdu’s back as a “gift”for Nimrit then is that what they think of her ?? am I the only 1 who is thinking this way ??”

Bigg Boss 1 contestant Kashmera Shah also penned, “Little peeved by what was written on #AbdulRozik s back? Can’t understand whether he was part of this “potty” humor or not? Overall the #Mandali cares about each other so don’t want to see too much into it yet but still…”

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, however, had a different take on the incident. He said that the group comprises of thick friends and there’s enough love between them to joke with each other. He also said that as friends, one can take that liberty and have some ‘fun in the stressful house’. Rahul also pressed upon the fact that nobody was bullying Abdu, and one shouldn’t make a ‘hue and cry’ about anything!

Checkout fans reaction to Abdu’s supposed ‘bullied moment’:

@ColorsTV Bhaijaan @BeingSalmanKhan I do not like the way Mandali is treating #AbdulRozik it’s unfortunate #Sajid is biggest hypocrite #TinaDutta couldn’t give a bread to him.Sara din Abdu Abdu but just to use him.They have been hurting him so much but he doesn’t get it 😞 — 🌼✨EXTREME Arrogant Buie :ਰਾਖੀ 🇺🇸|🇮🇳 (@BuieBedi12) December 14, 2022

My heart breaks for this 19 yr old who doesn’t even knw the language. U find this funny? #EvictSajidKhan who’s perverse mind can’t b hidden by #BB16 @Abdurozikmusic needs to be respected @ColorsTV Shame on you! #AbduRozik𓃵 #AbdulRozik https://t.co/mdTnbREcKm — Pashmina Sharma (@IPashminaSharma) December 12, 2022

Abdu Rozik was the first confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss 16. At the launch of the show, Salman had introduced him to the media. The singer-actor is also set to make his Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan.