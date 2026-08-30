Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 Grand Launch Live Updates: Sourav Ganguly gears up for reality show debut

Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 Live Updates: The reality show is hosted by Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: Star Jalsha/Instagram)

Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 Live Updates: After a decade-long hiatus, Bigg Boss Bangla returns tonight with an all-new season. Following actor Mithun Chakraborty and Jeet, cricketer Sourav Ganguly will host the latest season of the reality show.

While the contestants for this season have been kept under wraps, the makers have reportedly selected celebrities from different fields, including music, acting, sports and social media. Among the 15 contestants rumoured to join the latest season are Monami Ghosh, Anindya Sengupta, Jhilam Gupta, Sean Banerjee, Srijla Guha, Dipendu Biswas and Nandini Dutta, among others.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Bigg Boss Bangla 3 contestants: Sean Banerjee, Monami Ghosh, Niranjan Mondal rumoured to join Sourav Ganguly’s show This year, the Bigg Boss Bangla house has been designed by Shyam Bhatt and spans 7,000 sq ft, with more than 55 cameras capturing every corner. The design celebrates Bengal, with references to the Great Bengal Tiger, the state’s love for music and fish, and its iconic trams and Ambassador taxis. Bigg Boss Bangla 3’s grand premiere will air on Star Jalsha on August 20 at 8 pm. The regular episodes will air from August 31 on Star Jalsha at 9:30 pm every Monday to Sunday. The Sourav Ganguly-hosted show will also stream on JioHotstar simultaneously, with a 24×7 live stream available on the app. Earlier this year, Endemol Shine India CEO Rishi Negi spoke to SCREEN about the return of Bigg Boss Bangla. He said, “Currently, we are producing Bigg Boss in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Marathi. We are expanding it this year, and in 2026, we are going to add Bigg Boss Bangla to the kitty. Our aim and ambition are to reach micro markets. The endeavour is to try to expand the footprint. The content would be explosive. I am sure we will get a lot of love in the Bengali market.” Live Updates Aug 30, 2026 04:30 PM IST Harbhajan Singh joins Sourav Ganguly at Bigg Boss Bangla premiere Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is set to make a special appearance alongside host Sourav Ganguly during the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3. Aug 30, 2026 04:01 PM IST Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3: When and where to watch The premiere episode of Bigg Boss Bangla will air tonight at 8 pm. Viewers can watch the reality show on Star Jalsha and JioHotstar.

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