Bigg Boss Bangla returns after 10 years with Sourav Ganguly as the host. Watch teaser

In January, SCREEN had exclusively reported that Bigg Boss Bangla would return this year. A few months later, reports claimed that former India captain Sourav Ganguly had signed a Rs 125 crore deal with Star Jalsha to host the reality show. Now, more than a month after those reports surfaced, Star Jalsha has unveiled the first promo of Bigg Boss Bangla on its official Instagram page, welcoming the ‘Prince of Kolkata’ to his new role. The show is set to return with its third season.
Sourav Ganguly’s first look as the host of Bigg Boss Bangla
Bigg Boss Bangla, produced by Endemol Shine India (A part of Banijay Asia), is returning with a new season after a decade. The official promo shows a tiger and later a suited Sourav Ganguly stepping into the shoes of the host for the upcoming season.
Reacting to the promo, a fan wrote, “Dekhbo.” Another user commented, “Excited.” A third fan wrote, “After a lot of wait, Bigg Boss Bangla 3 finally returns.”
Interestingly, Bigg Boss has so far had 69 seasons in seven languages. A few months ago, SCREEN spoke to Endemol Shine’s Rishi Negi, who spoke about the various editons of Bigg Boss. He said, “Currently, we are producing Bigg Boss in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Marathi. We are expanding it this year, and in 2026, we are going to add Bigg Boss Bangla to the kitty.”
Earlier this year, Bigg Boss Punjabi and Bigg Boss Bhojpuri were also announced. Rishi further shared, “Our aim and ambition is to reach micro markets. The endeavour is to try and expand the footprint, and that’s what Deepak would have mentioned, that our ambition is to even get into the Bhojpuri and Punjabi market, which would make for very interesting viewing. The content would be explosive. While the Marathi market also watches the Hindi version, the whole idea is to bring something which is in their own language, with the cultural nuances, and then it resonates. We ensure that the language versions don’t clash because the chances of cannibalization are possible, so we try to keep them away from the telecast window of Hindi.”
Speaking specifically about the Bengali edition, Rishi had hinted that the show would be fronted by a widely recognised personality. “I am sure we will get a lot of love in the Bengali market. The host will be somebody who everybody connects to. I cannot disclose who it will be as of now. But the host is someone who is known on a pan-India level.”
Bigg Boss OTT has been indefinitely discontinued
While the Bigg Boss universe is expanding, the makers discontinued the show’s digital version this year. Talking about the same, Rishi Negi shared, “With the Hindi version, we have gone digital first last year. In effect, that becomes the property which first runs on JioHotstar and then comes on TV, and I think that’s the cycle that will be followed. In all other languages, we run a simulcast, but I believe there is a very large market at the OTT and TV level. The audience is very diverse, and they love watching the show on TV. My mother only watches Bigg Boss on TV. There is a large audience that watches on appointment time, and both get us a different set of audiences.”
Further details about Bigg Boss Bangla contestants and premiere dates are yet to be disclosed.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More