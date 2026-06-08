Bigg Boss Bangla returns after 10 years with Sourav Ganguly as the host. Watch teaser

In January, SCREEN had exclusively reported that Bigg Boss Bangla would return this year. A few months later, reports claimed that former India captain Sourav Ganguly had signed a Rs 125 crore deal with Star Jalsha to host the reality show. Now, more than a month after those reports surfaced, Star Jalsha has unveiled the first promo of Bigg Boss Bangla on its official Instagram page, welcoming the ‘Prince of Kolkata’ to his new role. The show is set to return with its third season.

Bigg Boss Bangla, produced by Endemol Shine India (A part of Banijay Asia), is returning with a new season after a decade. The official promo shows a tiger and later a suited Sourav Ganguly stepping into the shoes of the host for the upcoming season.

Reacting to the promo, a fan wrote, “Dekhbo.” Another user commented, “Excited.” A third fan wrote, “After a lot of wait, Bigg Boss Bangla 3 finally returns.”

Interestingly, Bigg Boss has so far had 69 seasons in seven languages. A few months ago, SCREEN spoke to Endemol Shine’s Rishi Negi, who spoke about the various editons of Bigg Boss. He said, “Currently, we are producing Bigg Boss in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Marathi. We are expanding it this year, and in 2026, we are going to add Bigg Boss Bangla to the kitty.”

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Earlier this year, Bigg Boss Punjabi and Bigg Boss Bhojpuri were also announced. Rishi further shared, “Our aim and ambition is to reach micro markets. The endeavour is to try and expand the footprint, and that’s what Deepak would have mentioned, that our ambition is to even get into the Bhojpuri and Punjabi market, which would make for very interesting viewing. The content would be explosive. While the Marathi market also watches the Hindi version, the whole idea is to bring something which is in their own language, with the cultural nuances, and then it resonates. We ensure that the language versions don’t clash because the chances of cannibalization are possible, so we try to keep them away from the telecast window of Hindi.”

Also Read | Show creator Rishi Negi addresses Bigg Boss OTT discontinuation rumours; confirms Bigg Boss Bangla launch this year

Speaking specifically about the Bengali edition, Rishi had hinted that the show would be fronted by a widely recognised personality. “I am sure we will get a lot of love in the Bengali market. The host will be somebody who everybody connects to. I cannot disclose who it will be as of now. But the host is someone who is known on a pan-India level.”

Bigg Boss OTT has been indefinitely discontinued

While the Bigg Boss universe is expanding, the makers discontinued the show’s digital version this year. Talking about the same, Rishi Negi shared, “With the Hindi version, we have gone digital first last year. In effect, that becomes the property which first runs on JioHotstar and then comes on TV, and I think that’s the cycle that will be followed. In all other languages, we run a simulcast, but I believe there is a very large market at the OTT and TV level. The audience is very diverse, and they love watching the show on TV. My mother only watches Bigg Boss on TV. There is a large audience that watches on appointment time, and both get us a different set of audiences.”

Further details about Bigg Boss Bangla contestants and premiere dates are yet to be disclosed.