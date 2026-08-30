Bigg Boss Bangla 3 contestants: Sean, Monami, Niranjan rumoured to join Sourav Ganguly’s show

Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 Contestants List 2026: Sourav Ganguly-hosted Bigg Boss Bangla premieres tonight. With anticipation surrounding the latest season running high, curiosity about this year’s contestants has left the audience eager to know who will enter the house. While the makers have kept the contestants’ names under wraps, SCREEN has learnt the names of the 15 celebrities rumoured to join Sourav Ganguly on the show’s grand premiere tonight. From popular actors to well-known social media influencers, Bigg Boss Bangla will feature an interesting mix of contestants over its 12-week run this year.

According to our sources, 15 celebrities will be entering the Sourav Ganguly-hosted show. The probable list of contestants includes names from the acting, sports, and social media world.

1. Monami Ghosh

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Actress Monami Ghosh is a popular name in the Bengali TV industry, with a career spanning over two decades. Monami has been a part of popular shows as well as films. She was last seen in the film Padatik in 2024; her last appearance on TV was as a judge on Dance Dance Junior 3. Monami has an Instagram following of 2.3 million.

2. Jhilam Gupta

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Jhilam Gupta is a popular Bengali YouTube content creator known for creating sketches around social issues, along with comedy content. She has 54,700 followers on Instagram and 94,500 subscribers on YouTube.

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3. Niranjan Mondal aka Laughtersane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mondal (@laughtersane)

Niranjan Mondal, popularly known as Laughtersane, is an actor and social media influencer. He was seen in the web series Mecho and Birangana in 2025. One of the most popular names on the list, Niranjan has an Instagram following of 1.2 million.

4. Anindya Sengupta

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Anindya Sengupta has appeared in the popular web series Hostel Daze on Amazon Prime Video. He also shared screen space with Pankaj Tripathi in the web series Kadak Singh. According to his LinkedIn profile, Anindya also works as an executive producer.

5. Sean Banerjee

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Actor and model Sean Banerjee is one of the names fans have been most excited to see join Bigg Boss Bangla 3. The actor is known for his work in Raktabeej 2 and won hearts with his romantic film Jodi Emon Hoto. His Bengali television show Mon Phagun, co-starring Srijla Guha, also left a lasting impression on viewers. In fact, many fans are hoping Sean and Srijla will recreate their chemistry on Bigg Boss Bangla as well.

6. Sonamani Saha

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Actress Sonamani Saha, known for her roles in The Bengal Scam, Ekka Dokka, and Mohor, will be seen on the Sourav Ganguly-hosted reality show.

7. Dipendu Biswas

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Retired footballer and former MLA Dipendu Biswas will be seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3.

8. Nandini Dutta

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Actress Nandini Dutta is a known TV and OTT personality in West Bengal. She made her acting debut in 2019 and is known for her roles in Basanta Bilash Messbari and Ram Krishnaa.

9. Alexandra Taylor

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Alexandra Taylor is a British-Irish model and actress who primarily appears in Bengali films. She made her acting debut in 2022 with the Bengali movie Ogo Bideshini. Alexandra is a former Miss Ireland.

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10. Bharat Kaul

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Veteran actor Bharat Kaul is known for playing antagonists in Bengali films and has been a part of the industry for over three decades. His last film, Nayan Rahasya, was released in 2024. He is currently seen in two television shows, Parashuram – Ajker Nayok and Besh Korechi Prem Korechi.

11. Joyeeta Banerjee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joyeeta Banerjee 🌸 (@joyeetabanerjee11)

Joyeeta Banerjee is a fashion, lifestyle, and beauty influencer from Kolkata. She has an Instagram following of 236,000.

12. Srijla Guha

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Actress Srijla Guha is another name fans are excited to see on Bigg Boss Bangla. Srijla gained immense popularity with her television debut, Mon Phagun, in which she starred opposite another Bigg Boss Bangla contestant Sean Banerjee. She also appeared in the Bengali film Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat, released earlier this year.

13. Sayakk Chakrabortiy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayakk Chakrabortiy (@withlovesayak)

Actor and YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty is another prominent name in the Bigg Boss Bangla lineup this year. He is known for playing Lord Krishna in Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya, while his historical drama Karunamoyee Rani Rashmoni was also a major hit. Last year, he appeared in the Star Jalsha show Rajrajeshwari Rani Bhabani.

14. Sohini Paul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohini Paul (@_sohiniipaul)

Popular Bengali actress Sohini Paul seems to be making her comeback with Bigg Boss Bangla. Her last film, Hum Tum Dushman Dushman, was released in 2015. Sohini was also seen in the Zee TV show Aapke Aa Jaane Se in 2018.

15. Tanushree Roy

While not much is known about Tanushree Roy, reports suggest that she is an entrepreneur.

Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3’s grand premiere will stream on JioHostar and air on Star Jalsha at 8 pm. Regular episodes will air every Monday to Sunday at 9:30 pm. There will also be a 24X7 live feed for the show available on JioHotstar.