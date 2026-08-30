Bigg Boss Bangla 3 contestants: Sean, Monami, Niranjan rumoured to join Sourav Ganguly’s show
Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 Contestants List With Photos: 15 celebrities will be entering the Sourav Ganguly-hosted show. The probable list of contestants includes names from the acting, sports, and social media world.
Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Bigg Boss Bangla 3 contestants Sean Banerjee, Monami Ghosh and Niranjan Mondal. (Photos: Sean Banerjee, Monami Ghosh, Niranjan Mondal/Instagram)
Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 Contestants List 2026: Sourav Ganguly-hosted Bigg Boss Bangla premieres tonight. With anticipation surrounding the latest season running high, curiosity about this year’s contestants has left the audience eager to know who will enter the house. While the makers have kept the contestants’ names under wraps, SCREEN has learnt the names of the 15 celebrities rumoured to join Sourav Ganguly on the show’s grand premiere tonight. From popular actors to well-known social media influencers, Bigg Boss Bangla will feature an interesting mix of contestants over its 12-week run this year.
Meet the contestants of Bigg Boss Bangla 3
According to our sources, 15 celebrities will be entering the Sourav Ganguly-hosted show. The probable list of contestants includes names from the acting, sports, and social media world.
Actress Monami Ghosh is a popular name in the Bengali TV industry, with a career spanning over two decades. Monami has been a part of popular shows as well as films. She was last seen in the film Padatik in 2024; her last appearance on TV was as a judge on Dance Dance Junior 3. Monami has an Instagram following of 2.3 million.
Jhilam Gupta is a popular Bengali YouTube content creator known for creating sketches around social issues, along with comedy content. She has 54,700 followers on Instagram and 94,500 subscribers on YouTube.
Niranjan Mondal, popularly known as Laughtersane, is an actor and social media influencer. He was seen in the web series Mecho and Birangana in 2025. One of the most popular names on the list, Niranjan has an Instagram following of 1.2 million.
Anindya Sengupta has appeared in the popular web series Hostel Daze on Amazon Prime Video. He also shared screen space with Pankaj Tripathi in the web series Kadak Singh. According to his LinkedIn profile, Anindya also works as an executive producer.
Actor and model Sean Banerjee is one of the names fans have been most excited to see join Bigg Boss Bangla 3. The actor is known for his work in Raktabeej 2 and won hearts with his romantic film Jodi Emon Hoto. His Bengali television show Mon Phagun, co-starring Srijla Guha, also left a lasting impression on viewers. In fact, many fans are hoping Sean and Srijla will recreate their chemistry on Bigg Boss Bangla as well.
Alexandra Taylor is a British-Irish model and actress who primarily appears in Bengali films. She made her acting debut in 2022 with the Bengali movie Ogo Bideshini. Alexandra is a former Miss Ireland.
Veteran actor Bharat Kaul is known for playing antagonists in Bengali films and has been a part of the industry for over three decades. His last film, Nayan Rahasya, was released in 2024. He is currently seen in two television shows, Parashuram – Ajker Nayok and Besh Korechi Prem Korechi.
Actress Srijla Guha is another name fans are excited to see on Bigg Boss Bangla. Srijla gained immense popularity with her television debut, Mon Phagun, in which she starred opposite another Bigg Boss Bangla contestant Sean Banerjee. She also appeared in the Bengali film Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat, released earlier this year.
Actor and YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty is another prominent name in the Bigg Boss Bangla lineup this year. He is known for playing Lord Krishna in Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya, while his historical drama Karunamoyee Rani Rashmoni was also a major hit. Last year, he appeared in the Star Jalsha show Rajrajeshwari Rani Bhabani.
Popular Bengali actress Sohini Paul seems to be making her comeback with Bigg Boss Bangla. Her last film, Hum Tum Dushman Dushman, was released in 2015. Sohini was also seen in the Zee TV show Aapke Aa Jaane Se in 2018.
15. Tanushree Roy
While not much is known about Tanushree Roy, reports suggest that she is an entrepreneur.
Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3’s grand premiere will stream on JioHostar and air on Star Jalsha at 8 pm. Regular episodes will air every Monday to Sunday at 9:30 pm. There will also be a 24X7 live feed for the show available on JioHotstar.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More