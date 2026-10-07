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‘Damaged my cafe, took cash’: Bigg Boss’ Archana Gautam shares CCTV footage
Bigg Boss 16 fame, Archana Gautam shared the footage of the robbery on her social media account and asked her fans to remain vigilant.
Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam shared CCTV footage of a man allegedly robbing the cash counter of her Mumbai cafe and urged the Mumbai Police to take action, while asking her fans and followers to remain vigilant. Archana opened the cafe in 2025.
Archana Gautam shared a long post on her Instagram page and wrote, “This man comes to my café and takes away the entire cash counter. I just don’t understand what I have ever done to him. Of all the cafés in Mumbai, did he really have to steal from only mine? I have never heard about a theft in Mumbai. And this person has no fear of Mumbai Police. He damaged my café and took away the cash counter. I am uploading this video so that even you guys know that Mumbai has thieves.”
Archana further stated that she built this cafe with her hard-earned money and wrote, “Sharing with you all this CCTV footage of theft in my cafe @oye_churros Mumbai, so that you too stay alert and take care of the security of your home and business. I have made this cafe with lots of love and hard work, with my deposit. Each thing I have attached to hard work myself. But a thief entered my cafe and picked up the whole cash counter.”
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The 31-year-old added that she has already filed an FIR. “I have filed an FIR of this case and request Mumbai Police to search for this person as soon as possible and take proper legal action. Mumbai has always felt like a safe city to me, so this incident has made me very sad. All of you are requested to be alert, stay safe and take care of the safety around you,” read her post.
She shared an update on her Instagram story, stating that the robbery had taken place between 5 AM – 6 AM on Tuesday, October 6.
Riddhima Pandit, Bebika Dhurve, Sara Arfeen Khan were among the few celebrities, who expressed shock over this incident, and also comforted Archana Gautam through their comments on her Instagram post.
Speaking about Archana Gautam, her claim to fame was the reality show, Bigg Boss 16. Post which, she participated in Rohit Shetty’s adventurous show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and was also a contestant on Celebrity Master Chef. The reality show personality is currently seen in Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s, The Indian Game Show.
She also attended the celebration bash of Avinash Mishra’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 win, held on October 6.
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