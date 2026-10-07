‘Damaged my cafe, took cash’: Bigg Boss’ Archana Gautam shares CCTV footage

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam shared CCTV footage of a man allegedly robbing the cash counter of her Mumbai cafe and urged the Mumbai Police to take action, while asking her fans and followers to remain vigilant. Archana opened the cafe in 2025.

Archana Gautam shared a long post on her Instagram page and wrote, “This man comes to my café and takes away the entire cash counter. I just don’t understand what I have ever done to him. Of all the cafés in Mumbai, did he really have to steal from only mine? I have never heard about a theft in Mumbai. And this person has no fear of Mumbai Police. He damaged my café and took away the cash counter. I am uploading this video so that even you guys know that Mumbai has thieves.”