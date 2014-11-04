Bigg Boss 8: Puneet Issar disqualified from the house for assaulting Arya Babbar

The task requires one team at a time to build a tower out of the given wooden blocks.

‘Bigg Boss’ announces the luxury budget task – ‘Unchi Hai Building’. They are divided into two groups – Team A includes, Sonali, Pritam, Gautam, Puneet, Sushant and Team B includes, Aarya, Karishma, Ali, Diandra, and Praneet.

The task requires one team at a time to build a tower out of the given wooden blocks. While the team constructs the tower as wide as the wooden base given to them stacking up the blocks one by one upon each other, simultaneously one member from the same team will have to constantly rotate a big metallic wheel beside the construction site. The opposite team needs to distract them from accomplishing the task.

Team A is the first team to start. As they begin, Aarya from team B goes and holds the wheel to stop Puneet from moving the wheel. He gets very upset and charges towards him while taking him down on the ground.

Bigg Boss immediately asks the housemates to stop the task because of the incident. Shocked and hurt Aarya Babbar starts yelling at Puneet asking him, how he could use his physical strength while performing the task.

Later that night, ‘Bigg Boss’ gathers all the housemates in the living area and announces that Puneet’s actions are intolerable. He is disqualified from the house and is asked to pack his bag and leave immediately.

